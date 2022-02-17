Highland Park Unveils The 15 Year Old Viking Heart

Highland Park launched the 15 Year Old Viking Heart whisky locally via a sit down dinner at Burnin’ Pit in Hartamas, KL.

Featuring flavours of scorched pineapple, cinnamon shards and vanilla sponge cake, the whisky sits in between Highland Park’s 12 and 18 year old bottlings, the Viking Honour and Viking Pride respectively.

The session in Burnin’ Pit which introduced the Viking Heart to fans of the brand, was designed exclusively for passionate whiskey experts and aficionados. And even saw the attendance of a couple of the Augustman A-Listers as well as a Men Of The Year award recipient.

Guests were welcomed to the event with two specially crafted Highland Park cocktails — a Whisky Sour and a Highland Passion, which is a twist on the Old Fashioned. Key ingredients such as heather honey, scorched pineapple, cinnamon shards were displayed throughout the venue to showcase the flavours of Highland Park 15 Year Old Viking Heart, lending the event a more sensorial vibe, with guests being able to fully discover the whisky. On top of that, guests also got the chance to touch and feel the heavily embossed ceramic bottles of the Highland Park 15 Year Old Viking Heart, created in partnership with renowned specialists UK based Wade Ceramics; the inspiration of which, came from ancient earthenware vessels which the whisky would have been stored a century or two ago at the distillery.