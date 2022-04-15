Have Some Leftover Red Wine? Try Making This Easy Kitchen Staple

So you’ve opened a bottle of red wine and you’ve drunk a few glasses. What do you do with the leftover liquid? While you could shove the cork back in and store the bottle for a few days (just until you’re ready to finish it off), another great way to use up what’s left is to make red wine vinegar. Cookbook author Andrea Slonecker has developed a smart, fun method for making red wine vinegar at home, and it’s easy too: in addition to the leftover red wine, all you need for the recipe is apple cider vinegar and a whole bunch of patience.

Slonecker’s recipe is simple: in a quart-sized (1 lt) mason jar or other glass vessel, mix 1.5 cups of leftover red wine, or about half of a bottle, and 1/4 cup of apple cider vinegar. Cover the top with a double layer of cheesecloth, secure it with a rubber band around the rim, and find a dark, room temperature spot (like a kitchen cupboard or bedroom closet), to let it sit for 8 weeks. After two months have passed and the vinegar has mixed thoroughly with the wine, you’ll be left with a homemade take on a pantry staple that’s equal parts sour and sweet.

DIY Red Wine Vinegar

By Andrea Slonecker

Total 10 min, plus 8 weeks standing; makes about 1 cup

A more robust version of your standard red wine vinegar, this homemade batch features deep red-berry notes. Choose your own adventure for a bolder flavour or a lighter result, or gather leftovers from various bottles and make your own house blend.

1 1/2 cups full-bodied dry red wine

1/4 cup raw apple cider vinegar

1. Stir together wine and vinegar in a 2-cup glass jar. Cover jar with a double layer of cheesecloth; wrap a rubber band around the rim to secure. Store in a dark place at room temperature until mixture no longer tastes like raw alcohol, about 8 weeks. (It’s OK if sediment forms on the surface of liquid or sides of the jar.)

2. Line a fine wire-mesh strainer with a double layer of cheesecloth, and set over a clean glass jar or 2-cup bottle. Pour vinegar mixture through cheesecloth to remove any sediment. Seal jar tightly with lid.

Make ahead: Red wine vinegar can be stored at cool room temperature for up to 3 months.

