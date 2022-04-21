Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022: 3 Bars In KL And Penang Rank On The Extended List

Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 has revealed its extended list from 51 till 100 — and three Malaysian bars have made the cut.

This is an improvement from last year’s showing of two bars on the extended list, and comes in tandem with three homegrown restaurants making it onto the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 51-100 list for 2022.

Three bars in KL and Penang named in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 extended list 51-100:

Coley comes in 100th in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 51-100

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coley (@coleylumpur)



Rounding up the final place on the 100-strong list, Coley pulls gastronomes from across town with its bevy of collaborations with acclaimed restaurants and chefs. Not only that, guest shifts from celebrity mixologists are also a regular occurrence.

The bar is known for its sleek interiors, coupled with whimsical interpretations of local ingredients, products and culture. This year alone, it has organised a dining pop-up event with Tamu for a five-course dinner with exclusive cocktail pairing, as well as special editions of Maker’s Mark bourbon whiskey bearing the sleeve of Tiger Balm. Coley came in 58th in the 2021 Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 51-100 list.

Located at 6-G, Jalan Abdullah, Bangsar, 59000 Kuala Lumpur, Coley opens 5pm-12am Tuesdays till Saturdays, 12pm-7pm Sundays and closes on Mondays. Click here to reserve.

Backdoor Bodega ranked 97th in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 51-100

View this post on Instagram A post shared by An Overpriced Pin Shop 🚪 (@backdoorbodega)



Located in the heart of George Town, this chic saloon an earshot from the hipster haunt of Hin Bus Depot is one of Penang’s true innovators in the local bar scene. What used to be a tiny alcove fit enough for only a bartender and several guests tucked away in a clothing store, Backdoor Bodega has expanded over the years.

During the height of the pandemic, Backdoor Bodega made waves having concocted cocktails inspired by Covid vaccine vials – ExtraGineca using British liqueur Pimms, Sinosour using Chinese baiju, and Pfizermeister using German-distilled Jägermeister, among other ingredients.

Earlier this year, Backdoor Bodega made its ephemeral debut in KL by taking over W Kuala Lumpur’s Wet Deck for a single evening. But if you’re looking to savour the full experience, make your way to Penang now.

Backdoor Bodega is located at 37, Jalan Gurdwara, 10300 George Town, Penang. It opens Thursdays till Mondays, 8pm-12am.

Three X Co listed 70th in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 51-100

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Three X Co (@threexco_kl)



The perennial favourite among drinkers in KL, Three X Co continues to spellbind cocktail lovers with innovative taste profiles. Sequestered on the third floor of Bangsar Shopping Centre, the hidden bar boasts the ambiance of an Art Deco lounge. It is known for its splendid signature cocktails incorporating Malaysia’s indigenous ingredients such as nutmeg juice and Chinese herbs. Three X Co was ranked 47th on the 2021 Asia’s 50 Best Bars list.

Three X Co is located at Bangsar Shopping Centre, Lot T6A, Level 3, 285, Jalan Maarof, Bangsar, 59000 Kuala Lumpur. It opens 5pm-12am daily, except Sundays. Call 019-336 6031 to reserve.

(Hero and featured images: Coley / Facebook)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur