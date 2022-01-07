Limited Edition Chinese New Year Spirits Perfect To Toast The Year Of The Tiger

What better way to usher the Year of the Tiger by toasting with these limited edition Chinese New Year Spirits.

In less than a month, we’ll be opening our doors for the arrival of the Tiger. And what better way to celebrate a prosperous Lunar New Year than to cheers to countless blessings with some of these festive, limited edition Chinese New Year spirits.

Perfect for whisky and cognac lovers, these are great digestifs that can be sipped slowly, neat or with ice, as you reunite with your loved ones after reunion dinners.

Leading makers like Martell, Johnnie Walker and Hennessy are also exciting the market with limited edition gift packs that are no less vibrant, colourful and keep-worthy. These include unique collaborations with artists and illustrators to create packages that are not only pleasing to the eye but carry a symbolic meaning akin to the spirit of the Lunar New Year.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.