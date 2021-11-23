Martell And Chocolate Concierge Let You Make Your Own Bonbons In W KL

Join in the festivity at W Kuala Lumpur with Martell and Chocolate Concierge, as you craft your own alcohol-infused Malaysian single origin chocolate bonbons.

Chocolate and cognac enthusiasts, this goes out to you. Kicking off the festive season is the luscious afternoon tea by chef Kevin Yong and a special collaboration with maison Martell and Chocolate Concierge, made to bring euphoria in each bite. This year, W Kuala Lumpur teamed up with both brands to create dreamy bites for the festive afternoon tea – made with Single Origin Cocoa and Martell’s legendary cognacs. Blending Christmas flavours with the festive cheer, discover a world of new sensations and flavours when paired together.

Adding to the experience, Jean-Baptiste Gourvil, Martell brand ambassador and Ong Ning-Geng of Chocolate Concierge hosted a Cognac infused chocolate bon bon-making workshop with some media friends. “More than a usual educational pairing session, we really want guests to roll-up their sleeves, exploring their creativity with the chocolate and cognac selection. I strongly believe there’s no better way to discover than experiencing it yourself!” shared Jean-Baptiste.

When asked about the collaboration, Ning shared his thoughts too. “We have crafted that workshop with ‘exploration and fun’ as a motto. The objective here is to get guests to discover their senses and learn about chocolate and cognac. Plus, you will have a great time getting your hands dirty!”

To complement the whole experience is the birth of the cocktail Chocognac, made with Martell Noblige, Homemade Chocolate Liqueur and a dash of port wine specially concocted at Woobar.

FESTIVI-TEA with Chocolate Concierge and Martell

WED-SUN from 3PM-5PM until January 2nd, 2022.

RM 158+ per person, inclusive of one glass of Chocognac cocktail, Chocolate Concierge’s indulgent Hot Cocoa, coffee or tea

RM 248+ per person, inclusive of one glass of MUMM Champagne

For reservations and enquiries, do get in touch at +012 347 9088 or [email protected]

(All images from W Hotel Kuala Lumpur)