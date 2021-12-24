Unconventional Christmas Cocktails For A Different Festive Spin This Holiday Season

Put a little spin this holiday season by serving up one of these delectable unconventional Christmas cocktails. Made with less than conventional spirits, it will no doubt deliver a different twist for your home party during the festive season.

Cognac is one of them. Often served neat or on the rocks as a post-meal drink, the French brandy is actually the backbone for classic cocktails like the Sidecar. It is traditionally mixed with fruit and nut liqueurs like triple sec and armaretto, and adding warm spices like cinnamon also gives it a sophisticated sip.

Another is sloe gin. Despite the name, the drink is classified as a gin-based liqueur. British in origin, it involves steeping a red fruit called sloe (similar to a plum) in gin for a few months until the spirit takes on the berry’s colour and flavour.

Then there’s Champagne. As the lifeblood of any celebration, the sparkling wine does not need an introduction. Less common, however, is its place in cocktails. Typically utilised as a way to lengthen a drink or class it up – usually both – it also adds depth to cocktails, said Tippling Club Head Bartender Andrew Loudon.

For some ideas, are four unconventional Christmas cocktails featuring cognac, champagne and sloe gin from the bartenders at Nemesis, Tippling Club and Jigger & Pony. Make them at home to impress your snobbiest of drink friends, then head to the bars to see how the pros do it.

Christmas Flip

Tim Rosete, Head Bartender, Nemesis

Ingredients:

45ml Martell Noblige

30ml Spiced coconut cream*

10ml Spiced port wine syrup**

10ml Chocolate liqueur

1 whole egg

Cinnamon powder for garnish

Glassware: Martini glass

Directions:

Dry shake all the ingredients together, then add ice and shake again. Strain into a Martini glass and garnish with cinnamon powder.

* Combine 100g coconut cream with half a teaspoon of cinnamon powder, grated nutmeg and ground cloves respectively. Whisky until incorporated.

** In a pot over low heat, add 100ml of port, 100ml of water, 1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder, grated nutmeg and ground cloves respectively. Simmer and reduce by half. Let it cool before using.

Candy Cane Christmas

Andrew Loudon, Head Bartender, Tippling Club

Ingredients:

15ml Sugar syrup

10ml Port

10ml Creme de peche

10ml Cachaca

10ml Lemon juice

Glassware: Champagne flute

Directions:

Shake with ice and strain into champagne flute. Top with champagne.

Christmas Ritz

Andrew Loudon, Head Bartender, Tippling Club

Ingredients:

25ml Remy Martin VSOP

10ml Lemon juice

10ml Cointreau

5ml Maraschino

5ml sugar syrup

Orange twist for garnish

Glassware: Coupette glass

Directions:

Shake with ice and strain into coupette glass. Top with champagne. Garnish with an orange twist.

Fancy Fizz Giovanni Graziadei, Principal Bartender, Jigger & Pony Ingredients:

40ml Brut Champagne

30ml Monkey 47 Sloe Gin

20ml Persimmon syrup*

20ml Egg white

15ml Lemon juice

Glassware: Highball

Directions:

Dry shake all the ingredients, then shake again with ice. Strain into a highball glass with a clear ice block.

* Juice three persimmons. In a pot, Combine the juice with 100ml of water and 50ml of sugar. Simmer and reduce by half. Let it cool before using.

Nemesis is located at 37 Duxton Hill, Singapore 089615

Tippling Club is located at 38 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088461

Jigger & Pony is located at 165 Tanjong Pagar Road, Amara Hotel, Singapore 088539.

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.