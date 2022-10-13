Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal Sets The Stage For Talented Malaysians

Living up to the promise of #TEAMUPFOREXCELLENCE, Rémy Martin rallied top Malaysian creative talents, bartenders, and chefs for the launch of 1738 Accord Royal.

Born from the cask and named after a royal approval, Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal is a magnificent cognac; particularly smooth with a blend of unique eaux-de-vie. Celebrating the launch of the distinctive cognac, Rémy Martin announced its collaboration with local talents and prestigious bars to unravel the fine elements of the 1738 Accord Royal. Held at The Godown KL, the launch event saw guests, celebrities, and top craftsmen gracing the event.

Living up to the promise of #TEAMUPFOREXCELLENCE, Remy Martin rallied multi-talented Malaysians to construct a collective narrative in the form of an exciting film. A tremendous showcase of the renowned cognac house’s determination in pursuing excellence, the film features TNTCO, Threee Production, Dato’ Maw, Claudia Tan, Legosam, Wilson Ng, and Tan Wing Jet. The film is a celebration of all the elements it takes to achieve success, including people, passion, and perseverance.

In addition, the House of Rémy Martin collaborated with five of the country’s most celebrated bartenders, as well as two renowned chefs. Presenting premium spirits infused with a local twist, the collaboration includes David Hans of Three X Co, Koh Yung Shen of Backdoor Bodega, Julian Benjamin Brigget of Bar Trigona, CK Kho of Coley, and Anand Pirinyuang of Junglebird. The collaboration also presents intriguing dishes by Raymond Tham of Beta KL and Xiao-Ly Koh of Xiao By Crustz. Demonstrating its passion in promoting the region’s food and beverage industry, the collaboration presents irresistible recipes that are bound to satisfy.

Since its inception, the house of Rémy Martin has pursued one ambition: To reveal the best of nature, the talent of craftsmen, and its cognac heritage. Composed of eaux-de-vie sourced exclusively from the vineyards of Cognac, Grande Champagne and Petite Champagne, the Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal carries a distinctive oak and soft barrel toasting with subtle sweet notes of vanilla and brioche. This uniquely woody profile is elevated using casks made from oak found in the forests of Limousin, with wide grains that allow more exchanges between the wood and the eaux-de-vie, creating a broader and richer aromatic development.