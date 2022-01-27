Rémy Martin Malaysia Partners With 4 Bars To Serve Up Cocktails This CNY 2022

Enjoy some CNY cocktails and celebrate Lunar New Year in a celestial style with a stunningly immersive experience as Rémy Martin works alongside Three X Co, G-String (Kuala Lumpur), Backdoor Bodega (Penang) and Kingsman (Johor) by transforming these bars to not only exude Oriental vibes but also adding the iconic Centaur, the half man, half horse that has graced the label of this famous Cognac since 1870. Personifying strength, courage, creativity and wisdom — the values of the House of Rémy Martin since its birth 300 years ago — specially concocted signature cocktails have been created for you to raise a toast this lunar year.

Rémy Cointreau Malaysia has something for the cognac, gin and whisky lover with a touch of local twist keeping with tradition. Here’s a list of the CNY cocktails to look out for when visiting these bars: Three X Co (Kuala Lumpur)