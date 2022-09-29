The Macallan M Collection presents a prism into the world of The Macallan, featuring an exclusive line-up of limited-release single malt whiskies, in celebration of the brand’s acclaimed Six Pillars.

The Six Pillars are the foundation stones of The Macallan’s distinctive and exceptional whiskies and comprise Natural Colour, Mastery, Curiously Small Spirit Stills, The Estate, Exceptional Oak Casks and Sherry Seasoning. Inspired by the Six Pillars, The Macallan M Collection features an array of colours embodying these unique attributes and reflecting the emotions that drive the brand. The first three expressions are the 2022 editions of the previously released M and M Black and the brand-new M Copper, which pays tribute to the unique copper stills utilised by The Macallan since it was founded in 1824.

BRAND-NEW EDITION:

THE MACALLAN M COPPER

M Copper is an ode to the Curiously Small Spirit Stills that remain key to crafting The Macallan’s precious spirit to this day. One of the defining features of the distillation process, they represent a pivotal moment in whisky-making history as when most moved to larger, higher production copper stills, The Macallan focused on exceptional quality. Their distinctive shape and size help to concentrate the new make spirit, creating the rich, robust character.

With a natural colour of spun gold, M Copper is a vibrant and elegant expression which brings the flavours created in the stills to the fore. It has a buttery, viscous mouth coating and is bursting in fruitiness with a hint of sweet malty flavour. A handcrafted Lalique copper coloured crystal decanter represents the stills and reflects the authenticity which drives the brand through its dedication to innovative methods.

DESIGNER’S TOUCH BY FABIEN BARON, LALIQUE

Visually representing the Six Pillars, the decanters are beautiful masterpieces created in collaboration with renowned creative director, Fabien Baron and French crystal maker Lalique. Envisioned by Baron, they feature six facets while Lalique has drawn on over 130 years of mastery to bring refinement and flawless clarity. The decanters are encased in exquisite outer packaging also denoting the Six Pillars and sustainably sourced in Scotland.

“It is an honour to work with The Macallan – our long-standing partner for 16 years – to realise this exquisite collection and showcase our shared sense of mastery, craftsmanship and heritage. The decanters are completely unique in the world of decanters, very difficult to produce because of their shape and Lalique’s masters of crystal have relished applying their most complex skills to bring Fabien Baron’s creative vision to life.” – Silvio Denz, chairman & CEO of Lalique

CAPTURED THROUGH THE LENS OF NICK KNIGHT

The Macallan has worked with renowned luxury fashion photographer and creative visionary Nick Knight, to create a series of photography and film in his abstract and expressionistic style. Knight’s imagery captures the collection in blocks of ice as an homage to The Macallan’s intrinsic connection to nature and the River Spey which runs through The Macallan Estate.

“Our Six Pillars foundation stones embody all that is unique to The Macallan, together underpinning the renowned quality and rich character of our whisky and The Macallan M Collection tells the story of these unique attributes. We are dedicated to uncompromised excellence, and proud to collaborate with Fabien Baron and Lalique to bring these extraordinary expressions to life, and with Nick Knight to create a dramatic visual world for the collection.” – Jaume Ferras, global creative director of The Macallan

CLICK & DISCOVER THE MACALLAN M COLLECTION