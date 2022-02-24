Royal Salute House Of Quinn By Richard Quinn Is Exquisitely High-Fashion

Royal Salute and Richard Quinn are collaborating once again and that’s a good thing for lovers of Scotch Whisky and high fashion.

A master of exceptionally aged Scotch whisky, Royal Salute continues its collaboration with rising star of British fashion Richard Quinn by adding an enchanting high-fashion style expression to its Couture Collection – The Royal Salute House of Quinn by Richard Quinn.

Unveiled ahead of London Fashion Week, the new and ultra-limited edition Scotch is the second expression to arise from the partnership between the two and is a captivating statement of uncompromising dedication to craftsmanship and creativity.

Adding to the excitement, a one-off non-fungible token (NFT) featuring edition #1 from the limited release will be dropped, making it the first fashion collaboration NFT available on BlockBar.com.

An Expression Of Style And Luxury

With only 200 precious decanters released, and a bespoke new blend, the House of Quinn by Richard Quinn is presented in a flawless and fresh new look. Hand-blown from black Dartington crystal, each decanter has been individually numbered to mark their rarity. Each has also been hand-painted with a floral design created exclusively by Richard Quinn for this expression.

The bespoke motif, in homage to his bold and colourful collections, has been elevated with gold leaf to finish the look; ensuring each decanter is highly-collectable and wholly unique to its owner. The limited expression is housed in a stunning black box enhanced with tone-on-tone floral details, and also includes a luxurious pocket square, designed, and printed by the designer exclusively for Royal Salute.

Capturing his signature duality in style, the 100% silk accessory takes inspiration from the bespoke floral print that adorns the decanters, in a balanced mix of blue and purple hues, off-set with a white thorned border.

Inside the precious decanters, a bespoke new blend created by Royal Salute Master Blender Sandy Hyslop continues to support the Scotch’s leading position in the art of blending. The luxuriously smooth blended malt Scotch combines some of the finest and rarest malts from across Scotland, including some laid down in casks the birth year of Richard Quinn, and offers an enchanting flavour profile that is delicately floral and complemented by a lasting oakiness in a fitting tribute to the designer’s elegant yet daring style.

Stepping Into NFTs

Reflecting the exclusivity of the Royal Salute Couture Collection, a non-fungible token (NFT) featuring edition #1 from the limited collection of 200 crystal decanters will be dropping on BlockBar.com, the world’s first direct-to-consumer NFT marketplace for wines and spirits, on 22nd February at 10am EST via a random drawing, priced at 6.5 ETH (approx. USD15,000).

Unique to this NFT, decanter #1 will be signed by Richard Quinn, making this a highly desirable collector’s item. Available to purchase with Ethereum (ETH) or fiat, the cryptographic version will be held securely by BlockBar, with a record of authenticity held on the blockchain as a digital certificate of ownership.

The buyer may choose to redeem the physical product, and have it delivered from BlockBar’s secure storage facility, safely trade its NFT version within the BlockBar.com marketplace, keep in their virtual bar or gift the NFT through BlockBar’s new gifting platform.

The House of Quinn by Richard Quinn is the second release in Royal Salute’s Couture Collection; a line of collectable whiskies that celebrate cutting-edge creativity in fashion. The collaboration between the Scotch and the designer kick-started the collection in September 2021 with the release of the 21 Year Old Richard Quinn Edition, rooted in a shared desire to push their craft beyond expectation.

Only 199 decanters of the Royal Salute House of Quinn by Richard Quinn will be released from February 2022 at select luxury retailers worldwide, at an RRP of USD12,000.

(Images: Royal Salute)