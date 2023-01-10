Home > Food & Drink > Drinks > Savour The Gift Of Time-Honoured Tradition This Lunar New Year With The Macallan “A Night On Earth In Scotland” Limited-Edition Whisky
Savour The Gift Of Time-Honoured Tradition This Lunar New Year With The Macallan “A Night On Earth In Scotland” Limited-Edition Whisky
By: KC Yap, Jan 10 2023 2:43 pm

This Lunar New Year, The Macallan reminds people of the traditions they have built over time and of the memories they have made with their loved ones during those moments. Because it is what fills our previous hours that make us lucky.

To help make gifting as meaningful as possible, The Macallan has curated a coveted selection of discerning single malt whiskies. The first release in The Macallan’s limited-edition gifting series, A Night on Earth in Scotland, captures the universal feeling of optimism and bonding at Hogmanay, Scotland’s world-famous New Year’s Eve celebration.

THE MACALLAN A NIGHT ON EARTH IN SCOTLAND

Capturing the universal feeling of optimism and the joy of family reunion and festive gatherings at New Year, The Macallan A Night on Earth in Scotland is a collaboration with acclaimed Japanese-French illustrator Erica Dorn. Inspired by Hogmanay, the traditional Scottish New Year’s Eve celebration, this unique single malt features a natural ember colour that pays tribute to the role of fire at this special time of year, with flavours and aromas that evoke the atmosphere in homes across Speyside and throughout Scotland during the festive season.

The Macallan A Night on Earth in Scotland – Nose: Vanilla, butter rich, baked apple, baking biscuits, plum and almond | Palate: Soft velvety sweetness reminiscent of shortbread with that rich mouth coating, vanilla sweetness, with lightly toasted marshmallow, dried oranges, fig and cinnamon | Finish: Medium finish with sweet butterscotch and freshly baked biscuits | Colour: Warm ember | ABV: 43%

 

THE MACALLAN DOUBLE CASK

The Macallan Double Cask range defines the brand’s signature taste, quality and dedication to crafting incomparable single malts and feature a range of expressions which will also make the perfect gifts this year. It celebrates the coming together of two styles to bring a unique character to the fore, underpinned by familiar The Macallan flavours. The prominent, unmistakable sweetness of Double Cask is attributed to the higher proportion of sherry seasoned American oak casks used for maturation. Mastery of this union results in a perfect partnership of both sherry seasoned American and European oak casks, which combined, create a range with extraordinary notes of toffee and vanilla.

The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old – Nose: Fudge with candied orange and lemon, alongside vanilla and sweet oak | Palate: Milk chocolate raisins and creamy toffee, balanced with orange peel and gentle spice | Finish: Medium with sweet oak | Colour: Harvest sun | ABV: 40%; The Macallan Double Cask 15 Years Old – Nose: Dried fruit and butterscotch with baked apples, balanced with notes of chocolate and smooth oak | Palate: Sweet raisin and sultana builds with cinnamon and nutmeg, alongside creamy vanilla | Finish: Medium with lingering oak and spice | Colour: Golden butterscotch | ABV: 43%; The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old – Nose: Dried fruits, ginger and toffee with rich orange and hints of clove with nutmeg, balanced with notes of chocolate and smooth oak | Palate: Rich raisin and sultana with notes of caramel, vanilla and ginger balanced by wood spice and zesty citrus | Finish: Warm oak spice with ginger turning to sweet orange | Colour: Amber honey | ABV: 43%

DISCOVER THE MACALLAN LIMITED-EDITION GIFTING SERIES

