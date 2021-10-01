Sit Back, Relax And Enjoy The Glenlivet At Home With Bar-United

In keeping with The Glenlivet’s spirit and celebration of originality, the brand is leading the charge for the first ever Hybrid Bar Hop experience. The concept allows participants the choice of either purchasing drinks and food from different bars for delivery in a single receipt or redeeming their purchases at the bar physically. For physical redemptions, users will be able to order their cocktails ahead, saving them the trouble of ordering upon arrival. This Hybrid Bar Hop concept ensures that anyone and everyone can continue to support and connect with their favourite bars whether in-person or from the comforts of their own home.

The introduction of the Hybrid Bar Hop is in keeping with Bar-United's mission to support the local Food & Beverage community, as well as The Glenlivet's passion for progress and originality – offering Malaysians a new and unique drinking experience during these times. Here are some of the food and drink items you can get from the ongoing The Glenlivet Bar-United Lokal Hop campaign: Support your local bars by ordering your drinks via the Bar-United site.