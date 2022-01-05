The Aberlour 14 Year Old Is An Award-Winning Speyside Single Malt

The Aberlour 14 Year Old is the latest release by the distiller, and joins the acclaimed Aberlour 12 Year Old, Aberlour 16 Year Old and Aberlour 18 Year Old to complete the double cask matured range.
Aberlour, the award-winning Speyside single malt, has launched Aberlour 14 Year Old, a new addition to the much-loved portfolio created with a focus on balancing the knowledge and understanding of the makers craft with a deep respect for the delicate flavours of the natural whisky process.
Produced in unique batches, Aberlour 14 Year Old captures the artistry and hands-on experience of its makers. The finest barley, now sourced sustainably from the local terroir, pure Birkenbush spring water, techniques and timings at Aberlour – guided by the vision of its master distiller Graeme Cruikshank – are perfectly tuned to create the same blackcurrant character time and time again. The warehouse experts then hand-select the best aromatic Oloroso casks and a significant portion of first-fill American oak casks which enhance the whisky’s rich flavour and provide a delicate complexity like no other single malt in the Aberlour aged range.
The result is an incredibly balanced 14 Year Old single malt with a sweet fruity taste, bringing together notes of ripe blackberries and aromatic spice, and a finish of creamy complexity from the higher proportion of first-fill American Oak casks. On the nose one can get incredibly well balanced, sweet vanilla and honey with notes of sweet ripe cherry and milk chocolate. While the taste is smooth, with hints of soft caramel, blackberry and homemade blackcurrant jam followed by subtle ginger and apple crumble, having a long yet sweet finish.
In fact, as recognition of its quality, the new Aberlour 14 Year Old has picked up several awards even before its launch – winning a coveted Double Gold medal at the prestigious International Wine and Spirits Competition 2020, and a Gold medal at the International Spirits Challenge back in 2020 itself.
Priced at RM538, you can find out more about the Aberlour 14 Year Old via the brand’s official website.