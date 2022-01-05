The Aberlour 14 Year Old Is An Award-Winning Speyside Single Malt

In fact, as recognition of its quality, the new Aberlour 14 Year Old has picked up several awards even before its launch – winning a coveted Double Gold medal at the prestigious International Wine and Spirits Competition 2020, and a Gold medal at the International Spirits Challenge back in 2020 itself.

Priced at RM538, you can find out more about the Aberlour 14 Year Old via the brand’s official website.