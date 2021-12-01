The Balvenie Celebrates Ultimate Craftsmanship With The Makers Project

The Balvenie unveiled The Makers Project, an exclusive exhibition which will be held from 3 – 12 December 2021 at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, featuring specially commissioned artwork from homegrown designer Fern Chua.

Fern joins the collective of five other ‘Makers’ who have been selected from around the region, hailing from Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. The exhibition which marks the launch of The Balvenie’s global campaign, is inspired by the craftsmen behind the Five Rare Crafts that The Balvenie maintains in its whisky-making process.

Chua, who is known for her brand, FERN Batik Collective, shared her passion for upholding the traditional art of batik printing, as well as the contemporary techniques and approaches she’s taken to elevate the industry. Founded on the shared passion for the creative process as well as the time and focus that goes into creating something exceptional, The Balvenie’s partnership with The Makers celebrates each of their natural talents and groundbreaking work, the result of the unwavering passion, personality and heart that goes into everything they create – a true embodiment of The Balvenie’s spirit of craftsmanship.

Punctuating The Makers Project exhibition will be the unveiling of Fern Chua’s The Balvenie inspired designs. Guests will also be transported on a sensorial journey that brings the Five Rare Crafts to life – from the farmers of the homegrown barley fields, the maltmen who manage the malting floors, the coppers at the cooperage, the coppersmiths and Malt Master David C. Stewart MBE, a pioneer of whisky making, who has spent close to six decades honing his craft. Visitors are then treated to a curated cinematic tasting experience where they will be able to enjoy two drams of The Balvenie whisky to conclude their journey.

The audio visual tasting experience will allow guests to indulge in both The Balvenie 12 Year Old DoubleWood and The Balvenie 14 Year Old Caribbean Cask in an exclusive personal setting that is both immersive and alluring. The Balvenie 12 Year Old DoubleWood has complexity to keep it interesting, but light enough to fit into almost any occasion.

To explore the world of The Balvenie at The Makers Project happening at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur from 3 to 12 December, guests can purchase tickets which are priced at RM70 and RM90. The RM70 priced ticket entitles the holder to an exclusive chocolate collection from Chocolate Concierge and The Balvenie 12 Year Old DoubleWood Miniature (5cl) and 1 Admittance to the cinematic experience with 2 complimentary drams, whilst the RM90 ticket will entitle the holder to an exclusive chocolate collection from Chocolate Concierge and The Balvenie 14 Year Old Caribbean Cask Miniature (5cl) and 1 Admittance to the cinematic experience with 2 complimentary drams.

Book your tickets here.