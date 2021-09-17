The Chivas Hiball Is “Made In Scotland And Remixed In Japan”

Chivas Regal serves up an ice cold refreshment with the Chivas Hiball.
Chivas Regal Malaysia has launched a new campaign celebrating a classic serve that is synonymous with Japanese drinking culture, the Highball. With its tagline “Made in Scotland, Remixed in Japan”, the campaign marries the extraordinary craft of Chivas Regal Scotch whisky with the vibrant street culture of Japan to bring a lively Chivas HiBall experience – which is not your average highball.
The whisky highball is a classic serve made up simply of whisky and soda, and the key to making a good one is in using an exceptional whisky, like Chivas Regal 12 Year Old. But the highball is more than just a drink – it is a culture. As one of the most popular drinks in Japan, the whisky highball is fast becoming the favourite way to drink whisky around the world because it’s quick, easy and refreshing. Traditionally seen as the go-to drink at ‘izakayas’ in Japan to pair with one’s food, the whisky highball has become the perfect accompaniment for Happy Hour anywhere around the world.
The Chivas HiBall campaign aims to entice a generation of drinkers who perceive whisky as “too serious” by offering an easy, fun and stylish approach to drinking it. The combination of Chivas Regal 12 Year Old, soda and ice is fast, refreshing, and suitable for all occasions and moments.
With the launch of the Chivas HiBall campaign, Chivas Regal Malaysia has introduced a new Chivas Regal 12 Year Old gift pack that blends the brand’s signature luxe style with iconic Japanese street style as a nod to the culture that propelled the classic serve to popularity. The gift pack is equipped with one of two limited-edition Chivas HiBall mugs and a can of soda to pair with the Chivas Regal 12 Year Old.
For more details on Chivas HiBall, as well as unique Highball-style recipes, visit the Chivas Regal Malaysia website, and follow the Chivas Malaysia Facebook page. Meanwhile, you can purchase the Chivas Hiball kits at selected Jaya Grocer and Mercato outlets, as well as via e-commerce channels such as Shopee, Bar-United and Re:Social