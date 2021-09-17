The Chivas Hiball Is “Made In Scotland And Remixed In Japan”

The whisky highball is a classic serve made up simply of whisky and soda, and the key to making a good one is in using an exceptional whisky, like Chivas Regal 12 Year Old. But the highball is more than just a drink – it is a culture. As one of the most popular drinks in Japan, the whisky highball is fast becoming the favourite way to drink whisky around the world because it’s quick, easy and refreshing. Traditionally seen as the go-to drink at ‘izakayas’ in Japan to pair with one’s food, the whisky highball has become the perfect accompaniment for Happy Hour anywhere around the world.

The Chivas HiBall campaign aims to entice a generation of drinkers who perceive whisky as “too serious” by offering an easy, fun and stylish approach to drinking it. The combination of Chivas Regal 12 Year Old, soda and ice is fast, refreshing, and suitable for all occasions and moments.