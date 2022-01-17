The Macallan Debuts A Night On Earth In Scotland, A Single Malt Whisky

Just in time for the New Year’s, Macallan has unveiled A Night on Earth in Scotland—a single malt whisky that is crafted to share with your loved ones as we welcome a brand new start!

Known for their Scotch that’s easily loved, Macallan produces both great Scotch like the Macallan 10 and 12, and some of the most coveted bottles for serious collectors. Aside from that, they’re known all over the world for their award-winning Speyside distillery—designed by internationally acclaimed architects to promote sustainability, the building takes inspiration from the surrounding ancient Scottish hills.

They have consistently produced whiskies that are a prime example of everything a single malt should be. Its malt notes are typically clear, and the effect of wood in the ageing process is always apparent. One often finds that Macallans are deliciously smooth. Notes of rich dried fruits and sherry are common too, often balanced out by woodsmoke and spice.

Fun fact: Macallan was also one of the first distilleries to recognize the marketability, flavour and general sexiness of single malt, which the company really started publicising in the 1970s.

If you’re already impressed about their notable history, wait till you hear about their new single malt whisky!

Macallan has unveiled A Night On Earth In Scotland single malt whisky, which tells the story of Scotland’s world-famous Hogmanay festivities and captures the universal joy of celebrating the brand new year.

The first in a new annual limited edition gifting series, A Night On Earth In Scotland is a collaboration with acclaimed Japanese-French illustrator Erica Dorn—who has previously created designs for some of the world’s leading luxury brands and whose artwork was featured in award-winning filmmaker, Wes Anderson’s films.

“Fire plays a significant role in New Year celebrations around the world. Around its warmth we gather our families, friends, and loved ones to share past memories and future hopes. Though the fire rituals may differ from culture to culture, fire is universal in its ability to unite us and bring us ‘home’,” said Erica Dorn.

Presented as part of innovative packaging to provide a unique unboxing experience, Dorn’s playful abstract illustrations are inspired by the historic fire rituals dominant in New Year celebrations around the world—which is why this particular whisky serves as the perfect gift for your loved ones (or yourself, we won’t judge you!)

Revealing some of the distinctive customs of Scotland’s Hogmanay, including the tradition of first footing when it is good luck for a dark-haired visitor to be the first person to enter your home after midnight, bearing symbolic gifts – whisky, coal and Scottish shortbread—that’s aimed to bring comfort and happiness in the year ahead.

While other design elements focus on the flavours found within the single malt whisky crafted by The Macallan Lead Whisky Maker, Sarah Burgess—who drew on fond family memories of Hogmanay to create a rich, evocative expression.

“Crafting A Night On Earth In Scotland has been an extremely personal experience for me, which took me back to growing up in our family home in Speyside, just across the river from The Macallan Estate,” said Sarah Burgess.

This limited edition whisky was crafted from a selection of Macallan’s sherry seasoned American and European oak casks, along with American ex-bourbon barrels to deliver its rich, sweet shortbread-like character. With a soft, velvety mouthfeel, it showcases the skill of the whisky maker, and Macallan’s commitment to craftsmanship and uncompromised excellence since 1824.

The Macallan A Night On Earth In Scotland is now available on their website.