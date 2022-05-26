Taking inspiration from the world of artisanal chocolate, The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao delights through its sheer commitment to sustainability.

Crafted from a harmonious combination of European and American oak casks, The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao delivers an elevated tasting experience that’s characterised by its deep, dark chocolate profile. With pure indulgence written all over the single malt whisky, the iconic Scotch whisky brand succeeds in bringing the best of both worlds in a bottle of whisky. Inspired by The Macallan’s connection to nature for nearly 200 years, the Harmony Collection is also a remarkable exploration into the world of sustainable packaging.

To create the first edition in this new limited annual release series, The Macallan Whisky Maker Polly Logan embarked on a unique journey to Girona, Spain, where she immersed herself in the world of chocolate, exploring the chocolate-making process and uncovering the distinctive flavour profiles. In order to bring the single malt whisky to life, Logan collaborated with world-renowned pastry chef, Jordi Roca. Roca is the youngest of the acclaimed Roca brothers of El Celler de Can Roca, with whom The Macallan share a long-standing relationship with.

As part of the exploration, she visited Jordi’s famed chocolate factory, Casa Cacao in Girona and she also spent time with master chocolatier, Damian Allsop. Through this experience, Logan was able to draw inspiration from the duo’s passion, knowledge and creativity to create The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao. After an extensive search, Logan successfully identified the ideal sherry seasoned oak casks maturing at The Macallan Estate that contain indulgent chocolate notes.

Beautiful both inside and out, The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao is encased in a stunning yet fully recyclable and biodegradable presentation box, made using natural by-products in the chocolate-making process. The box is crafted using discarded husks from cacao pods, utilising innovative techniques with materials from the natural world at the end of their life to see them reborn with a renewed purpose.

“The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao is a wonderful expression which brings together the world of whisky with the fascinating world of chocolate.” Logan said. “Working in collaboration with Jordi Roca, acknowledged as one of the best and most creative pastry chefs in the world, and with exceptional chocolatier, Damian Allsop, I went on a journey of discovery, learning of the craftsmanship, passion and creativity which goes into making chocolate.”

“As I immersed myself in this world, I uncovered a great synergy between the whisky-making process and that of chocolate. Both take time and exceptional attention to detail, with even the slightest changes to the process encouraging different aromas and flavours to emerge.” Logan continued.

Roca was also inspired by the experience, saying, “Our collaboration with The Macallan allows us to challenge our own creativity, and in this project, we have been allowed to play with cacao, which is one of my passions. Being able to inspire a whisky and to create a unique tasting experience has been wonderful.”

Masterfully blended, these luscious notes deliver a harmonious combination of bliss across the palate, bringing out the best of their respective attributes for an unforgettable sensory experience. With The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao, the iconic Scotch whisky brand successfully demonstrate that there are very few things in life that are greater than high-quality chocolate and delectable single malt whisky.

The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao is retailing at RM 690 and will be available at selected premium Supermarkets, bars, and restaurants from 1st May 2022. For further information visit http://www.themacallan.com/en-my.