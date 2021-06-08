Thinking of getting your dad a bottle of whisky for Father’s Day?

Being family owned, William Grant & Sons knows the importance of family ties, especially the bond between father and son, and have crafted many labels to cherish the relationship.

Whether you’re celebrating virtually or in-person, Father’s Day wouldn’t be complete without a shared dram of whisky to commemorate how far you all have come, especially in the recent tumultuous years.

With their amazing repertoire of labels, such as Glenfiddich, The Balvenie and Monkey Shoulder among others, you can count on the Scottish distillery to have something suited for dad.

Whether you’re unsure of what to get your dad, or if you’re thinking he should try something different, we’ve got the perfect guide for you.

Just click on the simple-to-follow infographic below and enlarge it to get the right potion to gift your father.



A Father’s Day whisky gift guide based on personalities

We break it down a little further and explain why these spirits complement the type of man your father is:

The Fine Fellow

He is a man with elegant taste, who is effortlessly stylish and appreciates the finer things in life – like the Glenfiddich 18 Year Old.

Glenfiddich 18 Year Old

Renowned for its luxurious and silky finish, the Glenfiddich Our Small Batch Eighteen is a truly exceptional single malt, one that will live up to dad’s expectations. Produced in small batches, this expression is informed by knowledge passed down through generations. Its character comes from an intense marrying period, resulting in a warm, rewarding and distinguished finish. Remarkably rich and luxurious, with complex layers of dried fruit, candy peel and elegant oak, this delicately crafted, full-bodied dram is the perfect dram to delight dad with.

The Legacy Keeper

Steadfast and discerning, he has forged his own distinctive legacy – akin to that of The Balvenie Doublewood 17. Over the years he’s refined his palate and knows what he likes.

The Balvenie Doublewood 17

Bearing distinct characteristics derived from the consecutive maturation in two different types of cask, The Balvenie Doublewood 17 adds a striking richness and complexity with his deeper vanilla notes, hints of green apple and creamy toffee. This refined legacy makes for the perfect companion for dad; both have stood the test of time and stay true to their distinctive character and heart.

The adventurous spirit

The Glenfiddich 15 Year Old is made for one who loves a side project and is always exploring, researching and experimenting on something new. When he walks into a room, people can feel his presence. Everyone loves to be around him and are inspired by his ideas.

Glenfiddich 15 Year Old

His pioneering spirit informs all that he does, similar to the inspired way the Glenfiddich Our Solera Fifteen was created. Using a technique pioneered by Malt Master, Brian Kinsman, this expression is finished in a Solera Vat inspired by the sherry bodegas of Spain and Portugal. The result is a whisky that is satisfyingly rich with lingering sweetness, tasting of sherry oak, marzipan and ginger. Silky smooth and full bodied, the Glenfiddich Our Solera Fifteen is bursting with flavour that is guaranteed to spice up dad’s day. Together they inspire others by just being themselves – bold, confident, and innovative.

The explorer

A true trailblazer and adventure seeker will definitely enjoy discovering The Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14. He is ever-ready to try something different with you and is there with you every step of the way.

The Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14

This single malt whisky has been matured in traditional oak whisky casks for 14 years before being transferred to casks that previously held Caribbean rum, giving it a taste rounded with vanilla and sweet oak notes, with a fruity character that develops with time. The result is the classic Balvenie flavour with a tropical sweetness, an ideal balance of familiarity and newness that makes it the perfect partner for adventure.

The grounded guy

He appreciates good quality, knows what he likes and sticks to it. He’s the kind of man who likes to do things properly, and is always more than willing to roll up his sleeves to help get the job done well. He always challenges you to be a better person.

Glenfiddich 12 Year Old

Boasting sweet, subtle notes of pear and oak, it’s a quintessential example of the Speyside style. With a long smooth and mellow finish, it is widely proclaimed the best dram in the valley that satisfies everyone from whisky novices to seasoned sippers.

The traditionalist

He is quiet, thoughtful and values heritage and legacy. For the dad that appreciates simple handcrafted luxuries over fancy gifts, reward him with The Balvenie Doublewood 12 Year Old.

The Balvenie Doublewood 12

Handcrafted by craftsmen who have dedicated their working lives to the trade, The Balvenie DoubleWood 12 Year Old gains its distinctive character from being matured in two different wood types. The traditional casks soften and add delicate character, while the sherry wood brings depth and fullness of flavour. The long and warming finish will definitely give dad the finest experience of his life.

The Cool Dad

Truly the crowd favourite, we all love the dad who is the life and soul of the party. If your dad dons his playful and cheeky personality like a crown, Monkey Shoulder is just the right companion for him. Here to inject fun and playfulness to what many see as a stiff and stuffy world of whisky, Monkey Shoulder is for the cheeky dad who loves to pull a prank or two.

Monkey Shoulder

Made from small batches of different Speyside single malts expertly blended, then married together, Monkey Shoulder has a richness and vibrancy which combines flawlessly with fruity aromas and mellow vanilla notes. Just like the life of the party, Monkey Shoulder stands out as the perfect 100% malt whisky made for mixing.

Get your Father’s Day whisky via Boozeat or The Good Stuff – subject to store operating hours delivery services in accordance with prevailing government regulations.