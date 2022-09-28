In the run-up to the World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 ceremony on October 4 in Barcelona, the rankings for the world’s best bars from 51-100 have been revealed.

There is exactly one week to go until the big ceremony for the World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 in Barcelona, and to keep us on the edge of our seats, the 51-100 extended list has just been released. The annual bar industry event spotlights rankings that are decided by a voting panel of over 650 independent drinks experts.

Impressively, Singapore leads the list this year, not just for Asia but the whole world. Both Analogue and Republic (which we have long loved) feature as new entries on the list, bringing Singapore’s total number of entries to a strong eight.

The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022: The 51-100 list

This year, the 51-100 ranking includes bars from 32 different cities around the world. There is a total of 15 new entries on the list, and five cities that are featured on the list for the very first time. These include Krakow, Bratislava, Manchester, Playa Del Carmen, and Bogota.

The UK leads the European continent with a total of four bars on the list, with 16 European bars featured on the list in total. Manchester is the shiny new joiner, making it the first time that a bar outside of London and Edinburgh represents the UK.

Other new players include Bratislava and Krakow, bringing Eastern Europe into the global spotlight.

The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 are leaving London for the first time

Just as Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 were announced outside of Singapore (in Bangkok, no less!) for the first time, the World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 ceremony too is leaving London for the first time. Celebrating the return of international travel, and igniting a reunion of the bar industry of sorts, the awards will take place in Barcelona on 4 October this year.

Mark Sansom, Director of Content for the World’s 50 Best Bars, says, “we decided to take the ceremony outside of London for the first time in order to shine a light on the other great cocktail cities of the world… All bars announced today have continued, with outstanding resilience, to overcome the challenges that still face the industry, and it gives us great pleasure to celebrate double the number of establishments and their achievements.”

The Asian bars that made it

On the note of great achievements, we are happy to find several of our favourite bars in Asia on the 51-100 ranking. With a total of 14 Asian bars on the list, Singapore leads with eight entries, while Thailand can be proud of two bars on the list. Sago House is the highest ranked bar, and also an Asian bar, at No. 51.

The two Bangkok bars that made it are Vesper (No. 79) and the Bamboo Bar at the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok (No. 95). Key players in the industry, and regular features on both the Asia and World’s 50 Best list, we congratulate all of these these venues for this accomplishment.

The full 51-100 list

The full list for the 51-100 ranking in the 2022 edition can be found below.

The list for the World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 will be revealed in a live awards ceremony in Barcelona on October 4. The countdown of the list will also be broadcast live to a global audience from 8.20pm local time (2.20am on October 5 MYT time). Viewers can join via the World’s 50 Best Facebook page and the 50 Best Bars Youtube channel.

