X by Glenmorangie is a single malt whisky made for mixing – yes, you read that right.

Designed to complement all kinds of occasions, and to inspire people to experiment with their favourite mixers and garnishes at home, X by Glenmorangie is a fun drink which will definitely suit the festive season(s) well. The expertly crafted single malt has a sweeter, richer taste that is perfect for tall, simple serves, giving a fresh spin to the way single malt whiskies are enjoyed.

Distilled in the renowned Glenmorangie stills – the tallest in Scotland – and then is aged in bourbon casks before it is finished in new char oak casks. X by Glenmorangie is rather delicate and has a fruity flavour profile, with hints of pear, vanilla and honeysuckle to orange sherbet and chocolate fudge, which lends to its versatility when it comes to mixing. Although, that’s not to say that one can’t enjoy it on the rocks or neat as well, with a long, rich and sweet finish.

During the launch event held at Snitch by the Thieves, guests got to first sample the whisky on its own, before getting to choose their mixers of choice, from tonic (surprisingly), to green tea and two of the usual mixers, coke or soda water. And having tried all variations, we can personally attest to the drink’s flexibility.

Also during the launch, guests were pleased to find out about the new sale point for Moët Hennessy brands, as the maison introduced its flagship store on Shopee that evening as well. To make the experience of crafting these cocktails at home even easier, consumers will be able to have their bottles of X by Glenmorangie delivered right to their doorstep when they make their purchase on Moët Hennessy’s new flagship store on Shopee.

Buy Here

X by Glenmorangie retails for RM251.00; for more info, check out the Glenmorangie official website.