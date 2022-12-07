Get into the spirit of the season with Suntory’s Winter Wonderland series, featuring three different types of festive cocktail menus, specially crafted with Roku Gin, Haku Vodka and The Chita Whisky, served in Japanese-inspired settings at four different venues.

A ROKU WINTER WONDERLAND

In Japanese, Roku translates as the number “six”. Inside every bottle of Roku Gin, you will find six very special botanicals including Sakura flower, Sakura leaf, Sencha tea (green tea), Gyokuro tea (refined green tea), Sanshō pepper and yuzu peel. Not only are these ingredients of the highest quality, but they are also exclusively sourced from the best growing areas in Japan.

At the top note is the yuzu, known as one of the three citrus fruits of ancient Japan. It has a special meaning for the Japanese, who have delighted in its scent for centuries. It is chiefly admired for the peel’s gentle oriental aroma, which is truly unique. This precious yellow fruit commands a premium even in Japan and can only be enjoyed in winter, when it graces the Japanese dining table. Another winter custom is placing yuzu in hot springs to scent the waters.

Yuzu grow only at high elevations where temperatures fluctuate considerably, so their distribution is limited, plus they are slow to ripen and can only be harvested in winter. That makes them a premium fruit, even in Japan. Suntory uses only the most carefully processed yuzu peel. Yuzu is characterized by its delicate aroma. Crushing the peel causes the bitterness to escape and ruins the cherished aroma. Therefore, only the most carefully pressed raw peel is selected for use, to ensure it retains its delicious aroma.

Additionally, every aspect of Roku Gin is crafted by Japanese artisans with a centuries-old tradition of meticulous attention to detail. Suntory’s mastery of this process is the result of extensive experience gained over decades making gin. Suntory developed its own multiple distillation process as a result of the special features each botanical brings to Roku Gin’s perfectly balanced mix.

BAIJIU x ROKU GIN

AMBIENT THEME: OSAKA CASTLE

Osaka Castle is a Japanese castle in Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan. The castle is one of Japan’s most famous landmarks and it played a major role in the unification of Japan during the 16th century of the Azuchi Momoyama period. The entire Osaka Castle Park covers about two square kilometres with lots of green space, sport facilities, a multi-purpose arena (Osakajo Hall) and a shrine dedicated to Toyotomi Hideyoshi, a feudal lord and chief Imperial minister in the 16th century.

BAIJIU KL

Address: Lorong Panggung, 50000 Kuala Lumpur.

For reservations: +6018 367 9387 / letsumai.com/widget/baijiu

CONCUBINE x ROKU GIN

AMBIENT THEMES:

SHINTO SHRINE

A torii gate is a traditional Japanese gate commonly found at the entrance of or within a Shinto shrine, where it symbolically marks the transition from the mundane to the sacred.

MOUNT FUJI

Rising to 3,776 metres, Mount Fuji is the tallest mountain in Japan and is known for its graceful conical form. It is the country’s sacred symbol, and temples and shrines are located around and on the volcano.

CONCUBINE KL

Address: Lot 2, Lorong Panggung, 50000 Kuala Lumpur.

For reservations: +6014 711 2185

A HAKU WINTER WONDERLAND

Haku Vodka is the premium Japanese craft vodka from the House of Suntory. Made with 100% Japanese white rice, the name Haku means “white” in Japanese. The word can also be read as “brilliant” – a tribute to the craft of mastering a clear, clean, and luminous vodka. Filtered through bamboo charcoal, Haku has an unparalleled soft, round, and subtly sweet taste.

G-STRING x HAKU VODKA

AMBIENT THEME: YASAKA PAGODA, KYOTO

The Yasaka Pagoda, also known as Tower of Yasaka and Yasaka-no-to, is a Buddhist pagoda located in Kyoto, Japan. The five-storey tall pagoda is the last remaining structure of a sixth-century temple complex known as Hōkan-ji Temple. The pagoda is a popular tourist attraction in Kyoto.

G-STRING KL

Address: 147, Jalan Petaling, 50000 Kuala Lumpur.

For reservations: +6013 938 6322 / letsumai.com/widget/g-string-kl

A CHITA WINTER WONDERLAND

Chita is the first single grain whisky from the House of Suntory. Shinji Fukuyo describes The Chita Single Grain Whisky as the “serenity of Japanese whisky.” Like the misty, calm seas of the Chita Peninsula on a day of elegant stillness, this airy whisky has a presence that is unmistakably serene. Enjoy this mild, smooth single grain whisky with unparalleled sophistication and a clean, clear finish.

KAPITAN HAUS x THE CHITA WHISKY

AMBIENT THEME: HOKKAIDO



It has the lowest population-density in Japan. By population, it ranks 21st globally. Major cities include Sapporo and Asahikawa in the central region and the port of Hakodate facing Honshu in the south.

KAPITAN HAUS

Address: 1st Floor, 145, Jalan Petaling, 50000 Kuala Lumpur.

For reservations: +6017 881 2268