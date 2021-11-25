Xperience the Xtraordinary: Tiger Street Food Virtual Festival Is Back With A Twist You Never Saw Coming

If you have never experienced virtual food exhibitions, you’re missing out on quite a bit. Fortunately, the Tiger Street Food Virtual Festival is back with a twist – an unexpected collaboration between street wear and streetfood for you to ‘Xperience the Xtraordinary’.

Beyond the Digital Frontier

Available in Klang Valley, Penang, Ipoh, and Johor Bahru, the Tiger Street Food Virtual Festival offers a variety of perks in a way that is inaccessible to physical food exhibitions. With its unique platform, the festival provides an immersive 3D experience that is guaranteed to elevate attendees’ experience. Street Food X Streetwear inspired avatars will be available for festivalgoers to really immerse themselves in the experience.

This time around, Tiger coins are introduced as a new feature exclusive to the virtual festival. Providing the opportunity for attendees to maximise their experience, Tiger coins can be earned through a series of games and activities, such as Street Food Hunt and Street Food Dash. These unique coins can be used to redeem vouchers for food, beers and merchandise.

Unique Collaboration With Notable Streetwear Brands

But what if you’re someone who prefers something hands-on and tangible? Tiger Street Food Virtual Festival has got you covered. Born and raised on the streets of Asia, Tiger continues to support the local street food scene. As an event exclusive, limited edition street food-inspired clothing and merchandise known as the HypefeastDrop will be available on a weekly basis. Tiger partnered with renowned local streetwear brands, namely EK Collective, TNT Co, The Swagger Salon, Eversince, Pestle & Mortar, and Dissyco, who uncaged their inner Tiger to curate two limited-edition streetwear apparels each.

Utilising street food related graphic elements in the design, this once in a lifetime collaboration has the best of both worlds for fans who are obsessed with street food as well as streetwear.

Street Food Classics Redefined

With over 100 street food vendors serving innovative and classic street food varieties, Tiger Street Food Virtual Festival ensures that foodies are not forgotten too. Continuing its legacy, Tiger is taking the street food festival experience from the streets to your screens. While fans from all over the country can attend the festival, food deliveries are only available for those residing in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang, Ipoh, and Johor Bahru. Festivalgoers from these regions will be able to enjoy delectable street food varieties, as long as they are within 10km radius from the vendors. Launching today, 12th November 2021, Tiger Street Food Virtual Festival will continue for six weeks – every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, from 11am until 9pm.

If you’re interested in enjoying good food or out-of-the-box creative experiences, you do not want to sit on this festival! Join now at www.tigerstreetfood.my or visit the official Facebook and Instagram page to find out more.

*Tiger Beer advocates responsible consumption and we urge you to #DrinkResponsibly. Do not drink and drive. For non-Muslims aged 21 and above only.