A Is for Amazing: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Is Back With a Local Update

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan is back, this time with a local update. Strengthening the brand’s foothold in Malaysia, Mercedes-Benz introduces the new locally assembled A-Class Sedan. With a sporty take on the classy three-box design, these surface-accentuating premium hatchbacks are bound to capture the attention of many. Like its predecessors, the compact stature of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan makes it a darling to drive on the city’s congested roads.

Two is Better Than One

The new A-Class Sedan comes in two variants, the A 200 Progressive Line running on a 1.33 litre engine generating 163 horsepower, with a maximum speed of 230km/h. Meanwhile the A 250 AMG Line runs on a 2.0 litre engine, generating a greater performance of 224 horsepower, capable of a maximum speed of 250km/h.

Looks Do Matter

The interior of the new A-Class Sedan maintains its modern, avant-garde look. The wing-shaped main body of the dashboard extends from one front door to the other with no visual discontinuity, while the designers revolutionised the compact class from the inside with a new feeling of spaciousness. The sedan is available in Polar White, Cosmos Black, Mountain Grey, Iridium Silver and Denim Blue featuring a carbon fibre-look trim for the A 200 Progressive Line and a light linear-grain aluminium trim for the A 250 AMG Line.

For the Users

The new Mercedes A-Class Sedan also comes with a variety of convenience features such as a large boot and the impressive Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX). Built to communicate, the MBUX makes the A-Class Sedan more intelligent than ever before. Whether it’s remembering your favourite songs or the way to work, the MBUX is able to tailor the user experience based on your habits, detecting the right radio stations and selecting the faster way to avoid traffic congestion – all by itself.

It’s been a long time coming, and we are glad that the locally-assembled Mercedes-Benz compact cars are finally here. Considering the brand’s long and rich heritage in the country (all the way back to the beginning of the 20th century), the latest entry in the A-Class family marks the beginning of a new chapter for Mercedes-Benz. Impressively plush, comfortable, and technologically impressive, the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class does justice to the Mercedes-Benz badge on its bootlid.

The latest Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan is priced at RM 219,888 for the Progressive Line and RM 249,888 for the AMG Line, before tax and insurance.