Cycle & Carriage Is All For Sustainable Excellence

For over 120 years, Cycle & Carriage has been a beacon of exceptionality within the automotive industry. Their commitment to quality service has made them a trusted name for generations. But what truly sets them apart is their unwavering drive to evolve, ensuring they always offer their customers the pinnacle of service and expertise.

Yet, in today’s rapidly changing world, excellence isn’t just about service and products. Recognising the pressing need for sustainable practices, Cycle & Carriage has integrated more green initiatives into their operations.

These efforts are evident in the systems they’ve established, ensuring that they not only meet, but exceed the expectations of their stakeholders in terms of eco-friendliness.

To truly understand the depth of Cycle & Carriage‘s commitment to sustainability, Augustman A-List alumni Dr. Renard Siew has taken a tour through the company’s facilities. And with more than a decade’s worth of experience in the sustainability sector, Dr. Siew offers an informed perspective on the environmental endeavours in place.

“I discovered that all Cycle & Carriage branches are deeply rooted in sustainable practices. The Mutiara Damansara branch, in particular, has earned a Silver rating by GreenRE. Achieving this is no small feat. It signifies the branch’s commitment to innovation, efficient material usage, waste reduction, and the incorporation of natural and LED lighting. This branch, among the others, has also embraced solar energy, which I believe is the future.”

But it wasn’t just the sustainable operations that caught Dr. Siew’s eye. The Mercedes-Benz EQS 500 also left a lasting impression on him. “Driving the EQS 500 was an experience in itself. Its luxurious design and top-tier features almost made me forget it’s a green product. The smooth ride, combined with its impressive torque, was truly remarkable,” he shared.

He continued, “The car itself is a sophisticated machine. One of the things I was really impressed by was the range, which could go up to 690 kilometres. And is also has a HEPA air filter, which reduces fine particles, pollen, and odour. So if you’re living in a hazy environment, it’s really good for your self and wellbeing. What’s also good to know is that Cycle & Carriage has the expertise to make sure this sophisticated car is always in good condition.”

Dr. Siew concluded that he’d gained more respect for Cycle & Carriage, recognising them as a brand that genuinely wants to pursue sustainability in earnest. As the brand continues to push on towards better green technology, it is paving the way for a brighter and greener future, all while upholding their legacy of impeccable service.