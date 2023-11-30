While you may choose to focus on completing the story, there is plenty to be getting on with on the sidelines in Alan Wake 2.

The Alan Wake 2 Nursery Rhymes, for example, are worth finding and completing as doing so will unlock some useful gear.

There are 17 Nursery Rhymes to find and solve in Remedy Entertainment’s survival horror sequel. Five are located in Cauldron Lake, eight are in Watery and three can be found in Bright Falls.

During your spooky travels, you’ll encounter Nursery Rhymes in various places. You should spot a sheet of paper, chalk drawings and a little doll nearby. You need to follow the clues in the rhymes to place the dolls in the right places and solve each riddle.

Do this to unlock Charms to upgrade Saga’s skills. Remember to hold on to those dolls! You’ll need them to complete multiple puzzles, so pick them back up once you complete a Nursery Rhyme.

Keep on reading to find out how to complete all Alan Wake 2 Nursery Rhymes.

‘Alan Wake 2’ Nursery Rhymes: All locations and solutions explained

For the best way to find and solve all Nursery Rhymes in Alan Wake 2, however, you’re better off following a YouTube video guide.

Fortunately, HarryNinetyFour (thanks!) has a fantastic and ever-so-useful guide on YouTube that shows you exactly where all of the Nursery Rhymes are and how to complete them. Not only that, but it also shows you the best order to complete the Nursery Rhymes.

Check out HarryNinetyFour’s incredibly helpful YouTube video below:

If you’d rather follow a written list of instructions, we’ve got you covered below. Here is the complete list of all Alan Wake 2 Nursery Rhymes locations and solutions:

Cauldron Lake Nursery Rhyme #1 | Location: To the immediate north-west of the bridge to the west of Private Cabin | Solution: Put the Crow Doll on the drawing of the Sun (the Crow Doll can be found on the table next to the Rhyme)

Cauldron Lake Nursery Rhyme #2 | Location: Just outside the Witchfinder’s Station (on the left) | Solution: Place the Wolf Doll (found upstairs in the room with the playpen) on the drawing of a tree and put the Hero Doll (found in the same room as the Wolf Doll) on the drawing of the boat

Cauldron Lake Nursery Rhyme #3 | Location: Right outside of the Private Cabin | Solution: Place the Crow’s Doll on the drawing of a chick, the Hero Doll on the drawing of a heart and the Wolf Doll on the drawing of the house

Watery Nursery Rhyme #1 | Location: In the section of the map that is directly to the left of Kari’s Garage logo (you’ll find it within some trees, beyond the statue of the moose in the middle of this part of the map that drops down and sticks out almost like a drip of water) | Solution: Place the Moose Doll on the drawing of the tree (find the Moose Doll and Deer Doll right next to the Rhyme)

Watery Nursery Rhyme #2 | Location: In the south of the north-easternmost point of the map (south-east of the Radio Tower) | Solution: Put the Deer Doll on the drawing of the house

Watery Nursery Rhyme #3 | Location: On the dock right in the south-west of the map | Solution: Place the Wise Elder Doll on the drawing of the waves and put the Bear Doll on the drawing of the sweet (you can find the Wise Elder Doll and Bear Doll in the fish cleaning station just before you head down onto the dock. Pick up the Mother Doll and Child Doll on the bench beside it too!)

Watery Nursery Rhyme #4 | Location: Right next to the Watery Lighthouse | Solution: Put the Trickster Doll on the drawing of the waves and the Wise Elder Doll on the drawing of the eye (find the Trickster Doll on the steps leading into the lighthouse)

Watery Nursery Rhyme #5 | Location: On the dock of Latte Lagoon | Solution: Place the Moose Doll on the drawing of the waves, the Trickster Doll on the drawing of the jewellery and the Deer Doll on the drawing of the boat

Watery Nursery Rhyme #6 | Location: Just outside the back of the Ranger Cabin in the north-west of the map | Solution: Put the Bear Doll on the drawing of the heart and the Maiden Doll on the drawing of the tree (find both the Maiden Doll and the Monster Doll in the master bedroom upstairs in the cabin)

Watery Nursery Rhyme #7 | Location: In the back of Suomi Hall in Downtown Watery | Solution: Place the Maiden Doll on the drawing of the house and the Trickster Doll on the drawing of the jewellery

Bright Falls Nursery Rhyme #1 | Location: Just to the north-west of the bridge to the west of where it says ‘Bunker Woods’ on the map screen | Solution: Place the Mother Doll on the drawing of the house and the Child Doll on the drawing of the tree

Bright Falls Nursery Rhyme #2 | Location: In the Ranger Station in the south | Solution: Put the Child Doll on the drawing of the house and the Monster Doll on the drawing of the sweet

Bright Falls Nursery Rhyme #3 | Location: Head north-east from the Ranger Station | Solution: Place the Monster Doll on the drawing of the wave, the Child Doll on the drawing of the jewellery and the Mother Doll on the drawing of the boat

Bright Falls Nursery Rhyme #4 | Location: At the top of the dock on the east of Billie’s Boat Yard | Solution: Put the Mother Doll on the drawing of the waves and the Monster Doll on the drawing of the boat

Watery Nursery Rhyme #8 | Location: In the Lighthouse Trailer Park (need the bolt cutters to get in the middle-right building) | Solution: Place the Wise Elder Doll on the drawing of the eye and the Deer Doll on the drawing of the heart

Cauldron Lake Nursery Rhyme #4 | Location: In the north-east building of the Rental Cabins | Solution: Put the Monster Doll on the drawing of the chick, the Hero Doll on the drawing of the jewellery and the Crow Doll on the drawing of the eye – also pick up the Father Doll which should spawn after completing this 16th Rhyme (if it doesn’t spawn here, it should spawn at the location of the last Nursery Rhyme reward you completed)

| In the north-east building of the Rental Cabins | Put the Monster Doll on the drawing of the chick, the Hero Doll on the drawing of the jewellery and the Crow Doll on the drawing of the eye – (if it doesn’t spawn here, it should spawn at the location of the last Nursery Rhyme reward you completed) The Final Nursery Rhyme (Cauldron Lake #5) | Location: Inside the Witchfinder’s Station (you should see single drawings on the floor throughout the building) | Solution: The Father Doll goes on the drawing of the eye. The Hero Doll goes on the drawing of the Sun. The Mother Doll goes on the drawing of the heart. The Child Doll goes on the drawing of the chick. The Trickster Doll goes on the drawing of the waves

