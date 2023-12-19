The much-awaited Alone in the Dark remake has unfortunately been met with another delay, which has pushed the release date further back — leaving us to replay the demo again and pre-order the game while we wait.

The Alone in the Dark remake was first teased by THQ Nordic back in 2022, and in August 2023, we got our first serious look at the game, as two big stars who would be featured in the reboot were revealed.

In a world with so many remakes, such as Resident Evil 4 and Dead Space, it feels right that we’ll be revisiting the seminal horror game that these games can trace their lineage back to.

Despite being a terrific game to this day, it can be hard to get into without a pair of rose-tinted glasses, as the gameplay and visuals have not aged quite as well as our fond memories.

But, despite the delay, there are still plenty of details about the game to keep us busy.

Alone in the Dark will be released on 20th March 2024.

Originally slated for October 2023, there were fears that the game might get lost among the huge number of great titles that were released then — especially fellow horror game Alan Wake 2 — but delays have saved Alone in the Dark from such a fate.

By the time the game launches, it will have been a whopping 32 years since the original came out for MS-DOS, making it older than many of our dear readers!

Is there an ‘Alone in the Dark’ demo?

Yes, there is an Alone in the Dark demo! The developers are calling it a ‘playable prologue’, and it’s available to try out right now. Titled Grace, it lasts between 15 and 20 minutes.

You can download it from Steam, the PlayStation Store or the Xbox Store.

Get ready for Halloween with our spooky Prologue! Play as Grace and experience the Derceto Manor before the arrival of Edward and Emily!#AloneInTheDark #ReturnToDerceto pic.twitter.com/jevEXsF2Sn — Alone in the Dark (@AITDGame) October 27, 2023

Wondering how to get the demo? Simply search for the game on your PC (via Steam) or through the built-in store on your PS5 or Xbox Series X/S.

The product page gives us a rundown of what to expect.

“One of Derceto’s residents, Jeremy Hartwood, has been acting strange lately. He asks Grace to do one simple thing – help him deliver a letter to his niece, Emily Hartwood. She seems to be the only one capable of understanding the otherworldly horrors plaguing Jeremy’s mind.”

You’re told to get ready to:

Experience the haunting atmosphere of Derceto Manor, where psychological horror meets Southern Gothic, from the seemingly innocent perspective of Grace Saunders.

Dive into the eldritch nightmare of Alone in the Dark in this exclusive first taste of Alone in the Dark’s full experience.

If you make it to the end, be ready for a very special surprise…

“Grace agrees and embarks on a short yet memorable trip through a wing of Derceto Manor, invaded by a presence which appears to have emerged from the dark depths of the Bayou…”

Can you pre-order ‘Alone in the Dark’?

You can pre-order Alone in the Dark right now for USD 60 or MYR 280 for Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC.

THQ Nordic always has pretty spiffy collector’s editions, and they’ve delivered once again with Alone in the Dark. You can get the PC version or PS5 version for MYR 934.

Unlike some other horror titles, Alone in the Dark will have a physical release for those who love to collect or don’t have access to reliable internet.

You can also pre-order it digitally from Steam, the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store, if you would prefer to buy it straight from your favoured platform vendor.

Which consoles and platforms support ‘Alone in the Dark’?

Alone in the Dark will be available to play on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. There’s no word on last-generation systems receiving a port, but it hasn’t been outright denied.

There is every possibility the game could receive a similar treatment to Hogwarts: Legacy, with adjustments made to the levels and graphics settings to give it a chance to run on older machines.

But as time goes on, the end of the cross-generation period draws ever nearer, so we will see less and less of this, especially if a lot of the budget went to securing such great actors!

‘Alone in the Dark’ gameplay and story details

Alone in the Dark features the same setting, characters and survival horror action as the original, but reimagines them with a new and unique storyline.

Emily Hartwood, played by BAFTA winner Jodie Comer, is still compelled to visit Derceto after receiving an alarming letter from her uncle, Jeremy Hartwood.

This time, Jeremy is present in the game as one of the main characters, rather than already having met his unfortunate end.

Emily enlists private investigator Edward Carnby (Stranger Things favourite David Harbour) to accompany her and get to the bottom of the mystery that is the Hartwood curse.

Perhaps the most notable difference is the ability to play through the story either as Emily Hartwood or Edward Carnby, encouraging multiple playthroughs to truly understand the horrible events surrounding Derceto.

Much of the mechanics of the original are the same, but they have been spruced up to match modern-day sensibilities, so we will still be running from monsters and solving puzzles.

THQ Nordic has said developer Pieces Interactive has aimed for a 50-50 split between action and exploring/puzzles.

Is there an ‘Alone in the Dark’ trailer?

There is a trailer for Alone in the Dark, which we have included for you below. Enjoy!

As we can see, Derceto is no longer a mansion, but a fully-fledged mental institution for the wealthy of the Deep South.

Tropes aside, crumbling mental hospitals will always be scary, no matter how many times we have visited them in games, film and television.

The graphics are looking seriously impressive, with the world and actors stunningly realised, ensuring that we are in for some very high-fidelity spooks.

This story first appeared on www.radiotimes.com

© Immediate Media Company London Limited, 2023. All rights reserved. First published on RadioTimes.com and reproduced with permission of Immediate Media Company London Limited. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited. Radio Times and the Radio Times logo are registered trade marks of Immediate Media Company London Limited and used under licence.