It has been over three months since Baldur’s Gate 3 was unveiled to the public, and within this relatively short period, it has managed to garner much positive attention. Based on the popular Dungeons & Dragons board game, the latest release from Larian Games has received much acclaim and even bagged some prestigious gaming accolades, including the Golden Joystick Award. With so much hype surrounding this long-awaited release, it was only a matter of time before the audience started to raise queries regarding its successor, Baldur’s Gate 4.

Although the developers are busy with the third release that needs bug-fix patches and updates to ensure a smooth gameplay experience, rumours surrounding the successor to this award-winning entry are rife. As usual, those who have completed the story already are now seeking a worthy substitute or sequel to the game. However, officially, there’s no development on a possible Baldur’s Gate 4, as of November 2023.

Hence, we explore all the possibilities for the future of the franchise, trying to figure out whether a fourth part of the game is possible in the coming years.

‘Baldur’s Gate 4’: Is it on the cards?

At the moment, developer Larian Studios is busy fine-tuning Baldur’s Gate 3 and if we follow the franchise’s history, the game will likely be a cash cow for Larian Studios and BioWare. You can expect a couple of expansion packs planned in the coming years along with patches and performance improvement releases.

However, no announcements have been made regarding BG4 by the developer Larian Games. A new part isn’t on the cards yet, officially.

That said, we aren’t letting go of our hopes yet! There’s still a possibility of Baldur’s Gate 4 in the future, considering several previous releases kickstarted new spinoffs with interesting new storylines. Baldur’s Gate 3, itself, is based on a different storyline that takes off from the events of Baldur’s Gate: Descent into Avernus, an adventure module for the 5th edition of the Dungeons & Dragons RPG. Hence, the developers may want to add a chronological successor to this game — as an expansion pack or a true sequel.

However, you can expect the developer to take some time to create the perfect sequel (maybe a few years, if the past releases are any indication).

At the moment, hopes are pinned on an expansion pack of the latest release that builds upon the events of the game and characters. Additionally, Larian Games could also be working on a successor to the Divinity: Original Sins 2 video game over the coming years, which is likely to be called Divinity: Original Sins 3.

‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ is all we have for now

As of now, Baldur’s Gate 3 is the best game to enjoy for fans of role-playing games (RPGs). Ever since its release, it has been praised for its engaging cinematic narrative, a beautifully detailed and interactive world, a turn-based combat system and a deeper character creation and development system. The game is based on the Dungeons & Dragons universe and is available on all the major platforms like PC, macOS and PS5, with an Xbox release planned soon.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Larian Games)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is Baldur’s Gate suitable for four players?

Baldur’s Gate features a multiplayer mode allowing up to four players in a single lobby at once.

– Can I play Baldur’s Gate on mobile?

Yes, the game is available on iOS and Android platforms.

– Is Baldur’s Gate free to play?

None of the Baldur’s Gate titles are free to play on any platform.

– Are all Baldur’s Gate games connected?

The first two games in the series are directly connected via the storyline. Baldur’s Gate 3 comes as a direct successor to Descent into Avernus, an adventure module for the fifth edition of the Dungeons & Dragons RPG.