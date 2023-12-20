Ho ho ho! Merry CoDmas! Activision’s festive season spectacular is back in Call of Duty with its Christmas 2023 edition.

If the picture above — showing a zombie Santa wielding a massive gun — is anything to go by, this should be a Christmas to remember for CoD fans around the globe.

But when does CoDmas 2023 start? And what do we actually know about it? Keep on reading for all the key details!

CoDmas 2023 is expected to start on Wednesday 20th December 2023, according to countless rumours we’ve seen around the web.

This seems quite likely to us, given that the festive countdown on the in-game battle pass seems to have very nearly reached its conclusion.

What do we know about CoDmas 2023? Call of Duty Christmas event news

Thanks to the Call of Duty blog, we actually know quite a lot about this event ahead of time.

The post urges players to “get into the festive mood with CoDmas”!

“This Holiday Event brings new challenges and rewards (some visible, some hidden!) to the Urzikstan map in Call of Duty: Warzone in the form of Deck the Halls, Zombie Santa and Slay Ride,” it continues.

Keep scrolling for more intel on these festive experiences, coming to CoD for Christmas 2023.

Slay Ride Resurgence (Limited Time Mode)

As the official CoD blog puts it, “Nothing says ‘festivities’ quite like a new Limited Time Mode: Prepare for a Holiday-themed take on Resurgence, as you’re in for a number of treats….”

Deck the Halls

“Santa has delivered presents across Urzikstan, via a number of holiday crates. Open the Tac Map to reveal their location in the match and get to the trees to earn the rewards in the vicinity.

“However, be ready to fight for your spot, as a flare is sent up when Operators interact within the immediate area where the crates are found. Those who hold the point the longest will be gifted a chance to meet Santa… or at least something that used to be Santa.”

Zombie Santa

“Once an Operator obtains a key from Deck the Halls, a ‘Merry’ portal will appear. Take the portal to face off against a zombified Juggernaut Santa.

“Defeat this evil incarnation of Santa before rummaging in his massive sack for a variety of valuable loot!”

Slay Ride

“Santa has taken over the train in Urzikstan. Per his usual modus operandi, Santa will be handing out presents to all the well-behaved Operators he meets.

“Those who choose to be naughty, on the other hand, will be met with heavy resistance.”

Snowball Fights

“As part of both the Players’ default Loadout as well as in ground loot represented by a snowflake icon on the Tac Map, you can find these rather lethal Snowballs all over the map.”

And there’s more! Activision has also promised “a new challenge for Call of Duty: Warzone and Multiplayer during the 12 Days of CoDmas”.

Players can complete these challenges to earn rewards, we’re told, so you should have plenty to keep you busy in CoD over the Christmas break.

