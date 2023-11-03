‘UFC 5’ Review: The Perfect Game For Die-Hard MMA Fans

Whether you’re a true MMA enthusiast or you know nothing about the sport, this game will suck you in. Here’s our review of UFC 5.

EA Sports’ UFC 5 has a very unique challenge to overcome. With other sports games like NBA 2K24 or the new FC 24, everything is straightforward: gamers want a basketball or football video game and that’s what they get. UFC is a fighting game. Technically, it’s an MMA simulator, and therein lies the rub. With gamers being so used to titles like Tekken, Street Fighter, and Mortal Kombat setting the standard for fighting games, could an MMA simulator still tread the line of being realistic and enjoyable?

UFC 5, fortunately, manages to do that.

Review: EA Sports’ UFC 5 will have you addicted to the fight

EA’s latest entry to its line of UFC games has made a considerable improvement over its predecessor. Add the fact that it’s now made for next-gen consoles (or should we call it current-gen now?) and you get not only improved gameplay but improved graphics that’s bumped the rating of this game to Mature.

Much of the game is similar to its predecessor. You can play legendary matches or stage a match-up of your own that hasn’t happened in real life yet, though I immediately made a beeline for the career mode. While building your character isn’t that different from UFC 4, career mode did have some tweaks. For instance, training before a fight can now be simulated so you don’t have to do the same training over and over again. It’s a small improvement but it has a drastic impact, making it feel less like a grin when what you’re really looking forward to is the main fight.

Career progression is more straightforward in this game. UFC 4 had a glitch of some sort where you can be stuck fight after fight without getting ranked, but here, it can only take a few fights before you’re finally up there with the greats. Of course, it also depends on your track record.

The AI this time around is much more formidable. Even in its normal setting, there’s considerable effort to land hits against your enemy and to also properly defend against them. Foes are also true to their styles even more so than previous titles, so expect a jiu jitsu fighter to try and take you down frequently and a BBJ fighter to have the expertise in submissions. While we’re on that topic, the grappling system is also much easier this time around. It still takes time to understand but it’s definitely not as difficult as its predecessor.

Who landed their kick first 🤔#UFC5 pic.twitter.com/ewPgAuI989 — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) October 30, 2023

This all sets the stage for fights that feel real, whether it’s in career mode, online where you punch it out with other players, or Fight Week challenges where you have a certain objective to accomplish. Much like a real UFC fight, UFC 5 is able to convey that sense of nervousness before entering the ring because anything could happen. Aside from the fact that foes this time around are foes to be reckoned with, the new damage system also kicks the immersion up a notch.

This time around, damage is much more visible and has effects on fighters. If you cut your opponent’s left eye up, you’ll see it beautifully and grossly rendered in all its next-gen console glory, and you can also exploit that by aiming for that spot to perhaps win by stoppage. Unseen damages, like shots to the body, also have effects, which will be indicated by symbols underneath the health bar. As the fight goes on, blood and sweat splatter all around the ring and streak down the face and chest of both fighters, so that explains the “M” rating.

While it can be daunting to try and understand all the kicks and punches and grapples and takedowns and submissions, UFC 5 offers players a choice to simplify everything to just punch, kick, and block much like an arcade fighting game. You won’t be getting the full experience but if you’ve got friends over, it’s a great option to have so you don’t overwhelm them.

For die-hard MMA fans, UFC 5 may possibly be the closest thing you’ll get to fulfilling your dream of becoming a UFC champion or seeing iconic match-ups between two fighters that may never happen. For non-MMA enthusiasts like me, you’ll be pleasantly surprised at how easy this game sucks you down the rabbit hole of wanting to knock out your opponents, master combos, or make your foe tap out in submission.

UFC 5 is available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Rating: 4/5

Reviewed on a PS5

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok