EA Sports has finally dropped the trailer for EA Sports FC 24 video game — the gaming publisher’s first football video game following the end of its long-standing partnership with the International Federation of Association Football, FIFA.

In a recent tweet, the developers behind the popular FIFA video game franchise, announced they will hold a live-streaming event on 13 July 2023 to showcase the video game with the makeover and its features. The event, which might reveal possible release dates, will take place at PT 9.30 am (MYT 12:30 am).

Sharing more details about the livestream, the company said the event “will feature a keynote from executive spokespeople and special guests, include details on the upcoming EA Sports FC 24 video game, and reveal the highly anticipated global cover athlete”.

A closer look at the EA Sports’ FC 24 video game

Following the trailer announcement on 10 July 2023, EA Sports dropped the FC 24 Ultimate Edition cover for the forthcoming game.

EA Sports FC posted the cover on Twitter, with the caption: ‘The stars of The World’s Game are in the club. Presenting the #FC24 Ultimate Edition Cover.’

Including Premier League, LaLiga, Ligue 1 and Bundesliga stars, the cover features over 30 of the game’s icons from around the globe. Some of these include Vinícius Júnior, David Beckham, Andrea Pirlo and Erling Haaland.

About EA Sports’ split with FIFA

Talking to The Mirror about their split with FIFA and the new endeavours, EA Sports’ brand VP David Jackson shared, “EA Sports FC is our future vision. I think we’ve done a very good job and had a great relationship over time with the FIFA organisation, but now’s the right time for us to set a new path and chart our own path forward, be able to meet players’ expectations where they are, and we feel we can do that best through the lens of our own platform.”

Reportedly, the main cause of the split of their 30-year-old partnership was FIFA’s astronomically high license price for using their logo in the video games.

According to the New York Times, FIFA sought almost double the annual USD 150 million it received from EA Sports. The latter thereafter decided to part ways with the football governing body.

But the makeover has left some fans disappointed. While some complained about the game’s graphics, several users tweeted lamenting the absence of Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe from the cover for the first time since FIFA 20.

Other football stars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were also missing from the cover.

(Hero and featured image credit: EASPORTSFC/Twitter)