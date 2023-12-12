All The ‘Fortnite’ Weapon Case Locations In Chapter 5

Fortnite’s weaponry has just seen an interesting revamp that changes how the battle royale phenomenon is played, and it’s all got to do with weapon cases.

Weapon Cases are one of the new additions in Fortnite Chapter 5, alongside the likes of Peter Griffin and Solid Snake coming to the ever-growing game.

These weapon cases can be found at various locations on the Fortnite map, all ready for the taking. Simply walk up to one, press the interaction button and that weapon will be yours.

The big difference with these over standard weapons is that every single one comes with pre-equipped attachments, giving you a leg up on the competition.

All weapons can then be taken to a Mod Bench, where they can be upgraded. Just make sure you have some Gold Bars so that the transactions can take place.

The good news is that all of the weapon cases are in fixed positions, so you only need to discover them once to know where they are for future drops. Head below for all the details.

All the weapons case locations in ‘Fortnite Chapter 5’

There are 10 weapon cases scattered across the island in Fortnite at the time of writing, all containing Rare, Epic or Legendary weapons with various attachments.

When dropping from the Battle Bus, keep an eye out for red diamond icons on the map. These are where the weapon cases can be found.

Several of these are located at bases held up by The Society: Oscar, Nisha, Montague, Valeria and Peter Griffin from Family Guy. Each boss will drop a Society Medallion once defeated, which will then unlock a weapon case.

To make things easier, we’ve rounded up the locations discovered so far in alphabetical order.

Classy Courts (north-east)

Fencing Fields (centre)

Grand Glacier (east)

Hazy Hillside (south of Reckless Railyway)

Lavish Lair (north-west before Rebel’s Roost)

Pleasant Piazza (west)

Rebel’s Roost (north-west after Lavish Lair)

Reckless Railway (centre-east)

Ritzy Riveria (south of Rebel’s Roost)

Snooty Steppes (south-west)

More locations are being discovered all the time, so we’ll update this page if/once more have been found.

Fortnite is available on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Check out the trailer for ‘Fortnite Chapter 5’ below

This story first appeared on www.radiotimes.com

