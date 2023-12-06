Is GTA 6 going to be released on PC, and if so, what will be its release date? These questions have bothered millions of video game enthusiasts and fans of the legendary Grand Theft Auto series ever since Rockstar Games dropped the first trailer of GTA 6 on YouTube.

With a potential release date expected sometime in 2025, the sequel to one of the world’s highest-selling video games seems poised to smash the records with a brand new plot involving Lucia and her yet-to-be-named boyfriend. Safe to say, the trailer itself is worth a million bucks, considering it has already garnered 97 million views in just over a day of its release.

Amid all the excitement surrounding the GTA 6 trailer, millions of PC gamers are still concerned about the game’s availability on PC and, more importantly, how long before the remastered version of Vice City is rendered in the best of ways using the mighty power of gaming PCs. While Rockstar Games is yet to reveal any of the details, we take a look at the history of the publisher’s previous launch titles in a bid to decode the GTA 6 PC release date.

‘GTA 6’ PC release date predictions

As revealed by the first trailer, Grand Theft Auto 6 is reaching Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, Series S and Sony’s PlayStation 5 consoles in 2025 but no specific date has been mentioned.

This translates to a rather long wait for GTA 6 players longing to see the game on the PC. That said, Rockstar Games has been practising a segmented release for multiple platforms for its last few AAA titles. Let us consider the case of Red Dead Redemption 2, which continues to be one of the best open-world video games to experience the Wild West down to its core elements.

The game was originally released on the Xbox One and Sony PS4 consoles in 2018, ignoring a simultaneous release on the PC. It took Rockstar Games another year to release Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC players in 2019 but in all that extra time, the studio added better visual effects and improved performance over the console version.

Similarly, GTA 5 saw multiple releases for consoles and PCs over its 10-year lifespan. The game was originally released in 2013 to players on the Xbox 360 and Sony PS3. The studio dropped the game on Xbox One and Sony PS4 in 2014 with certain next-gen upgrades. PC players had to wait until 2015 to get an official release with more PC-centric changes made to the game. Players on the Sony PS5 and Xbox Series X had to wait two years to get a remastered version of GTA 5 better suited to render the game in all its glory.

Considering the release timeline of all the versions of GTA 5, it seems that PC players could be waiting for a couple of years before getting their hands on a copy of GTA 6. With the game releasing in 2025 on the Xbox Series X|S and Sony PS5, Rockstar Games may channel its resources to develop a more advanced version of the game for the next generation Xbox and PlayStation consoles rumoured to release in 2028. However, PC players could be in luck if the studio decides to prioritise the game’s release on PC ahead of the next-generation consoles, with a potential release window between 2026 and 2027.

For now, PC players are at the mercy of the business-centric minds at Rockstar Games.

‘GTA 6’ PC requirements: What to expect

Although the studio could take its own sweet time in deciding GTA 6’s PC release date, you can be assured that Rockstar Games would make it worth the wait for players on PCs. Based on the first trailer, it seems that GTA 6 is bringing in modest graphical upgrades over the vintage behemoth that is GTA 5, complete with ray tracing, improved textures and advanced visual effects.

For PCs, we can only expect Rockstar Games to go wild with the graphical upgrades. Don’t be surprised if GTA 6 can render frames in 8K resolution at up to 30 fps, despite being more densely populated and having a couple of other tricks up its sleeves.

Hence, the GTA 6 necessary specifications for PC could easily be demanding graphics processing units (GPUs) on par with Nvidia’s RTX 4060 and processors delivering as much performance as the current-day Intel Core i7 13th Gen chips.

