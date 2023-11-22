Now it’s here on Nintendo Switch, Hogwarts Legacy is out on every platform it was announced for – but it still feels like it’s missing something. Where is that Hogwarts Legacy DLC?

Fans of the Wizarding World went wild when Hogwarts Legacy first dropped, and a lot of them finished not only the story but all the side quests.

By now, some of us might have even started again and finished the story with a new character in a different house to get a fresh experience.

Rumours have been circulating for a while now regarding an expansion and DLC packs. We’re here to sift through the rumours to tell you all there is to know about any extra content.

Read on to find out everything there is to know about Hogwarts Legacy DLC. See if the development team has announced anything and what the latest rumours are below.

Are there plans for a ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ DLC?

At the time of writing, Warner Bros has not announced any major Hogwarts Legacy DLC plans. With the game having been out now for a number of months (and now available on Switch alongside all other platforms), this is surprising in this day and age.

In fact, Hogwarts Legacy director Alan Tew told IGN, “We’ve been really heads down bringing [Hogwarts Legacy] to life, so at the moment there are no current plans for DLC.”

That being said, the words “current” and “at the moment” do leave some wiggle room in that statement! Tew has downplayed our hopes for now, but we still wouldn’t be surprised if DLC was announced at some point way down the line.

If we’re talking purely about cosmetics, there already are additional DLC packs out there (like the Dark Arts DLC pack). However, as far as the type we’re talking about here – more quests, new areas – nothing has been officially announced.

However, there are rumours afoot, and there might even be a few hints in the game…

What are the ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ DLC rumours hinting at?

To start, let’s talk about that Quidditch pitch. The in-game lore is that the sport has been banned due to an injury, but the fact that the pitch is on the map gives us hope. Will Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy become available in a DLC? We hope so.

Another possible DLC is a continuation of the story. With this, we could find out what happens after the game’s “true” ending, and carry on with our character‘s progress beyond the fifth year.

There are lots of potential new places in the Wizarding World for a map extension, too. Although players do visit Azkaban in a certain quest, we’d love to explore the wizard prison in a fleshed-out new map… perhaps tying into the evil version of the game’s ending.

Rumours on Twitter have already suggested that Quidditch was explored at one stage during development, as well as claiming that the game’s map was scaled back during the process of making the game. With that in mind, it doesn’t seem out of the question for these elements to be woven back in later as DLC. We can hope, at least!

If DLC isn’t your thing, how about a sequel instead? Reliable leaker MyTimeToShineHello has said that “sources confirmed that a Hogwarts Legacy sequel is in the works”. You can check out their post on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Sources confirmed that a Hogwarts Legacy sequel is in the works pic.twitter.com/LQEKFmUpO9 — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) September 2, 2023

Of course, if and when Warner Bros announces plans to follow on from Hogwarts Legacy’s launch day experience, we’ll be sure to update this page.

