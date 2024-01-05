What Happens When You Actually Beat ‘Tetris’?

Yes, it is possible to beat Tetris and achieve the game’s ‘true kill screen’.

What was once deemed impossible by the game’s developers in the mid-1980s has finally been achieved by an American teenager named Willis Gibson, aka Blue Scuti. Despite Tetris’ age, this classic Russian-origin puzzle game has created an entire community of players dedicated to achieving the highest scores and beating world records. The fan following for Tetris is such that a Classic Tetris World Championship event is held to crown the world’s best Tetris player every year!

And you thought that only modern games like Counter-Strike 2, League of Legends, DOTA 2 and Valorant amass mega fan following for massive esports tournaments!

While countless iterations of Tetris were created by various developers over the years, the master players swear by the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) version of the game that was released in 1989. Over the years, various players have slowly yet steadily tried to go beyond the famous Level 28 where the game speed reaches its maximum. Several records were broken throughout the 2010s until players were held back by the natural restrictions of the hypertapping ‘button-pressing’ technique, which only a few skilled players could master.

However, it was another Tetris player named Cheez who devised a new multi-finger button-pressing strategy, called ‘Rolling’, to multiply the button smashing speeds by two times. Once this technique went public, all hell broke loose on the Tetris scoreboard.

The history of beating ‘Tetris’: Acing the speed and glitch

As more players switched to the concept of rolling, Tetris began to see new records being made within a few weeks. It was on 1 April 2022 when another Tetris player EricICX established a new world record of racing Level 95, demonstrating an incredible combination of speed and intelligence. Soon after, players were trying to beat that with immense dedication until the Level 138 colour glitch popped up.

For a retro game like Tetris, the developers had originally focused on making the RAM management as efficient as possible, considering the limited resources available at the time. Hence, after every 10 levels, the game simply started repeating the colour scheme for the higher levels. The developers never assumed that any player could reach up to Level 138 and hence, the game’s code didn’t know what to do next.

It was Fractal161 who reached this mystical level for the first time and stumbled upon the game’s glitch, observing blocks generated in random colour palettes. However, he did it on the PAL version of NES Tetris that ran at a slower (read easier) 50 fps.

It didn’t take long for players on the NTSC version of NES Tetris running 60 fps to go past this record and achieve higher records. EricICX once again sat on top of the world records by reaching Level 146 before the colour glitch started obstructing his vision. As the Tetris fan base continued in pursuit of going higher, the game started throwing hard-to-see pitch-black blocks (Level Charcoal) and the record stood at Level 148 for PixelAndy, which was achieved as recently as November 2023.

AI broke the game first

While players were busy acing the glitchy levels of Tetris, Greg Canon, a software developer, had created an AI Tetris bot called StackRabbit to efficiently go past the levels where humans were struggling to see the dark-coloured blocks. StackRabbit was able to go past the difficult glitched levels on a modified version of Tetris (one that can read 7-digit scores) and went on to break the game’s code, achieving Tetris’ ‘kill screen’. This happened at Level 237 with a score of 102 million when the game simply crashed.

Players then began to research the scenario that led to the game’s crash and after doing a lot of maths, it was figured out that an unmodified version of NES Tetris could reach its crash point at Level 155, which wasn’t far from the world record.

Once the target was set, players now pushed harder to get closer to this level and it was Blue Scuti who went past the infamous Level ‘Charcoal’ and reached Level 153. In the following days, he kept at it and while he was desperately trying to force the game to break as early as possible, a last-ditch effort at Level 157 saw a ‘J piece’ do the unimaginable. The line cleared and got the game to crash, thereby making Blue Scuti the first person in the world to beat the unbeatable Tetris.

So what happens when you beat ‘Tetris’?

As 13-year-old Blue Scuti demonstrated, the game simply crashes once you achieve a line break, thereby showing the game’s true kill screen. However, it was found that the Tetris algorithms can continue generating higher levels and the true kill screen can occur at multiple levels. If someone aims to go farther without breaking the code, it is theoretically possible to do so and stay in pursuit of the mystical Level 255, the last level of Tetris.

Is it possible to reach Level 255, the Rebirth Screen?

YouTube channel aGameScout explains that the community has already created Tool Assisted Speedruns (TASes) wherein the player and the game come together to work out a way towards Level 255, avoiding any kind of crash.

Once Level 255 is reached, the board will show all blocks in a red colour scheme. Since the game’s code is highly unstable at this point, clearing 5 out of 7 lines could result in a game crash. If the player somehow manages to avoid the crash and clear the line, the game will theoretically loop back to 0 and reset to Level 1, thereby achieving the game’s ‘Rebirth Screen’. When this happens, humanity will be able to beat and complete Tetris on the whole.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Ali Yılmaz via Unsplash)