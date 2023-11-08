Fortnite is ever-changing. It seems you can’t go a day without something happening in the battle royale, be that a new battle pass, the addition of different character skins or even the return of the old fan-favourite Fortnite map.

New reports have begun storming the web in recent days, suggesting that the original Fortnite map from Chapter 1 may be making an unexpected comeback.

Naturally, as the biggest game in the world, Fortnite constantly has to grapple with rumpus – earlier this month one rumour surrounded Fortnite shutting down for good. So what’s different about this one?

This particular Fortnite rumour has been gaining traction as the week has gone on, hence why we’re here to address it directly. Head below for all the latest details:

Is the old ‘Fortnite’ map coming back? Rumours explained

The greatest heist of all time. pic.twitter.com/Ep02MyR0FG — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 10, 2023

At the time of writing, Epic Games has made no official announcement regarding the return of the old Fortnite map. The rumour started on 10 October 2023 when Epic posted an image of villain Kaido Thorn standing in front of a time travel machine.

Just above the machine is a display with the date “2018 07 12” – this is the first day that Chapter 1 Season 5 of Fortnite rolled out under the name “Worlds Collide”. Could history be repeating itself?

Rumours then intensified when known leaker Hypex shared (via X, formerly Twitter) that a “reliable source” claimed Chapter 1 would return in Season 5 as a result of the time machine breaking. It would then cycle through the various seasons for a month, with different weapons from the early days of the popular video game coming back too.

When is the old ‘Fortnite’ map coming back? Our best guess

As Epic Games has not announced the return of the old Fortnite map, no official date has been revealed.

That said, we’d guess that the old Fortnite map may return in the next update on 3rd November 2023. All of the leaks point to it being included as part of Chapter 4 Season 5 so this would be considered in early November. It would also be the same date that the Fortnitemares event ends, ushering in whatever is next.

We should hopefully find out more in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for more Fortnite news.

This story first appeared on www.radiotimes.com

© Immediate Media Company London Limited, 2023. All rights reserved. First published on RadioTimes.com and reproduced with permission of Immediate Media Company London Limited. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited. Radio Times and the Radio Times logo are registered trade marks of Immediate Media Company London Limited and used under licence.