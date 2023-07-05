Are We Getting A PS5 Slim And Pro In 2023? Here Is What We Know

Is the Sony PlayStation 5 better than the Microsoft Xbox Series X or vice versa? That’s one of those neverending debates in the world of tech, right up there with the iOS vs Android debate. As far as we are concerned, both consoles have provided great opportunities for gamers to experience innovative, immersive, visually stunning and engrossing video games.

Microsoft, as usual, has been aggressive with its approach and for the Series X generation, it has infamously acquired some of the biggest game studios to obtain a monopoly of exclusive titles. However, one of those deals (the one with Activision) has caused issues for Microsoft. The deal was questioned by the US Federal Trade Commission, with regulators in Europe halting the proceedings of the buyout. Microsoft now has to prove to the regulators that its decision was a noble one and benefits the gaming industry as a whole. In one of the leaked court documents, Microsoft has apparently revealed some exciting and possibly game-changing information – the possible launch of a PS5 Slim!

In the court document, Microsoft believes Sony is preparing to launch a more affordable version of the PS5 console later this year. Expected to be called the Sony PS5 Slim, Microsoft is predicting this console to take on the lower end of the market segment. Other than the PS5 Slim, Microsoft also mentions a handheld version of the PS5 and a PS5 Pro.

Sony, meanwhile, has kept mum on the matter.

We know that all you PlayStation fans are rubbing your hands in anticipation of the likely launch of a PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro. So, without further ado, here’s everything we know about the potential new Sony consoles.

Sony’s PS5 Slim: Was the concept leaked by Microsoft?

In a document filed by Microsoft to the US Federal Trade Commission regarding its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, some mentions have been made of its rival’s business plans over the coming months. Microsoft believes that Sony is readying a PS5 Slim console that could be launched by the end of 2023. If launched, this PS5 Slim is expected to carry a retail price of USD 399, which is similar to the all-digital version of the existing PS5 console.

Rumours of a PS5 Slim have been in the news for a while.

The PS4 had received a mid-life update with the PS4 Slim, offering the same specs and performance attributes but at a lower price. It is expected that Sony could do the same with the PS5, considering the console has been around for four years now. The PS5 Slim could end up in a more compact body shell and may keep the internal specifications unchanged from the vanilla PS5 on sale today.

A PS5 handheld was also hinted at

The document also talks about the possibility of a PS5 handheld variant similar to the Nintendo Switch. This comes as no surprise since Sony recently revealed the Project Q handheld console at the PlayStation Showcase 2023 event.

For the uninitiated, Project Q acts as a companion display to the PS5, streaming video games via Remote Play. Players have a split Dual Sense controller along with a giant mobile display at their disposal that will stream games via Wi-Fi from the PS5. Project Q is expected to be released later this year as a PS5 accessory.

Microsoft also mentioned a PS5 Pro!

That’s right. In the aforementioned document, Microsoft also stated that Sony is allegedly working on a PS5 Pro console. If true, this console could challenge the Xbox Series X and we can’t help but notice shades of what Sony did with the PS4 Pro a few years ago.

The Xbox Series X currently has a narrow edge over the PS5 in terms of raw performance but all that could change with an upgraded PS5 Pro. While nothing is known about this rumoured PS5 Pro, experts believe that Sony could use an upgraded GPU and bump up the RAM and internal storage to deliver a far superior gaming experience. Ray tracing performance could also get a big boost and the same could be said of textures.

Has Sony commented so far?

Sony has refused to comment on the development so far. Given the history of Sony’s console releases, there is a high possibility that the company could give the PS5 an overhaul to extend its advantage over the rival Xbox consoles.

Microsoft itself strengthened its Xbox console lineup a few weeks ago with the Xbox Series S 1TB variant. The Series S 1TB differentiates itself from the standard model with a ‘Carbon Black’ paint job and a complementing black Xbox controller. The 1TB storage space bumps up the price from USD 299 (INR 24,613) to USD 399 (INR 32,850) but it also solves the biggest issue plaguing the Series S. That said, its performance continues to remain inferior to the PS5 digital version, which also retails at a similar price.

