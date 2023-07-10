What We Know About The ‘Shangri-La Frontier’ Video Game Adaptation

After the massive rise in popularity of video games based on anime characters, more developers are looking to jump on the bandwagon. Games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd have cemented a mega fanbase of their own, with players regularly purchasing character customisation tools and new power-ups. Developer Netmarble Nexus has now announced a video game based on Shangri-La Frontier, a popular manga novel from Japan.

The video game is currently in the development phase and publishers have revealed a trailer as well, giving players a hint of what to expect once it releases. While the release date and plot details haven’t been revealed so far, we expect the video game to not meander far from the manga comics on which it is based.

If you are a fan of the manga and this announcement has got you excited, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Shangri-La Frontier video game.

What is ‘Shangri-La Frontier’?

Shangri-La Frontier began as a web-based novel series in 2017 and was later adapted into a manga format in 2020. The story focuses on Hizutume Rakuro (or Himu Rakuro) who masters older ‘trash games’. By doing so, Rakuro is able to acquire enough skills to enter a massively popular VR game called Shangri-La Frontier. The series then focuses on Rakuro as he tries to best his opponents and master the Shangri-La Frontier.

Given its interesting content that heavily focuses on video games, it was only a matter of time before Shangri-La Frontier got adapted into a video game. However, the game is also getting an anime adaptation which is expected to break cover in October 2023.

What will ‘Shangri-La Frontier’ offer as a video game?

Netmarble has released a trailer for the video game, teasing players with brief combat sequences and an interesting art style. Fans of anime-style games will get to enjoy lots of interesting action and combat involving fists and swords. The graphics and art design are also quite attractive.

The known Shangri-La Frontier characters making an appearance in the video game include Himu Rakuro and his VR avatar Sanraku. The trailer also shows Emul as a non-playable character assisting you with magical powers. Rei Saiga and her VR form ‘Saiga-O’, Eternal Amane and her VR form ‘Arthur Pensilgon’, and Satoshi Uoomi and his VR form ‘Oikatso’ also appear in the game.

A rough translation of the Japanese description reveals a bit about the world. “Transcendent reproduction of the original huge world Shangri-La Frontier in the game! Lively characters, splendid skill production, and action! Please look forward to the world of fantasy and adventure that Kusoge Hunter Sanraku will unfold in God Game” says Netmarble.

Shangri-La Frontier’s release date

Netmarble is yet to reveal a release date for the Shangri-La Frontier game. We also don’t have any clarity (so far) about the platforms on which the game will release.

Watch the trailer below:

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Shangri-La Frontier.com)