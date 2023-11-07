‘Spider-Man 2’ Missions List: What To Expect From Your PS5 Playthrough

As far as story-based games go, Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games’s sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man and 2020’s Miles Morales) is in the elite tier. The gameplay and narrative combine to create a hugely satisfying experience.

There’s a lot to do in this new adventure, and even if you only follow the story, you’ll still have a memorable time. On the subject of which, you might be wondering how many chapters are in Spider-Man 2. Is it a long affair, or is most of the gameplay in the side quests?

Let’s look at the complete mission list for Spider-Man 2, and see what you’re in for.

How many main missions are in ‘Spider-Man 2’?

But first, how many are there? In total, there are 31 chapters in Spider-Man 2, but we should add that not all chapters are equal.

Some are just a cutscene long, while others will take a while to finish. So in the list below, don’t assume that each chapter is a standard chunk of time!

Now let’s take a look at them…

Full list of ‘Spider-Man 2’ missions

Before you carry on, be aware that there are spoilers ahead! The chapter names correspond to the game’s plot beats, so don’t read on if you want the story to be a surprise.

Surface Tension

One Thing At A Time

Show Me New York

Roll Like We Used To

Not On My Watch

Amends

Healing The World

Bad Guys On The Block

Make Your Own Choices

Master Illusionist

A Second Chance

Science Buddy

Hunt to Live, Live to Hunt

Funky

Good Men

The Flames Have Been Lit

Stay Positive

Wings Of My Own

New Threads

It Chose You

Wake Up

I’m the Hero Here

No Escape

Anything Can Be Broken

Don’t Be Scared

Trouble With Harry

This Isn’t You

Set Things Right

It’s All Connected

Finally Free

Together

