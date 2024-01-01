A Guide To All The ‘Starfield’ Missions And Chapters You Can Play

If your parents, significant other or boss are breathing down your neck about how you STILL haven’t completed Bethesda’s latest RPG epic, then you’ve come to the right place – as we have compiled all of the Starfield missions, including all key chapters needed to progress the main story, as well as a full list of faction and side quests.
If you’ve played it, you know all too well that Starfield is a LONG game. How long, precisely? Well, this mission list should help you get an idea of how much you’ll be playing whether you’re a completionist or not.
With so many missions, the Starfield voice cast is huge, too, with more spoken dialogue than any previous Bethesda game.
If you’re playing on the PC, then you may want to check out the Starfield minimum and recommended specs to see if your rig is up to snuff.
If your performance woes are more of a skill issue, though, then take a look at the following video for some Starfield tips and tricks to help get your best moon boot forward.
It goes without saying that there are spoilers ahead. That said, the mission names don’t allude too much to what’s going on – but if you want to go in with fresh eyes, then maybe read while squinting so that the spoilers don’t count.
How many main story missions are there in ‘Starfield’?
As far as we can make out, there are 19 main missions in Starfield. These can be completed in around 30-40 hours if you just want to blitz through the main campaign – but as we know, much of what makes Bethesda games great is what lies off the beaten track.
The main quest sees you coming into contact with an artefact on your first day on the job as a miner, and then making contact with Constellation and trying to figure out the mystery behind them.
We won’t spoil anything, but the quest ends with a very clever take on the new game mode that fits very well into the story.
Full list of main story missions in ‘Starfield’
Below are all the main story missions in Starfield to get through.
- One Small Step
- The Old Neighbourhood
- The Empty Nest
- Back to Vectera
- Into the Unknown
- All That Money Can Buy
- Starborn
- Further into the Unknown
- Short Sighted
- No Sudden Moves
- High Price to Pay
- Unity
- In Their Footsteps
- Unearthed
- Final Glimpses
- Missed Beyond Measure
- Entangled
- Revelation
- One Giant Leap
This seemingly small list is quite deceptive, though, as many of these missions require you to fly to different planets and have many different objectives within them – nevertheless, it should give you a broad sense of where you are in the story.
Best Video Games Released In 2023: ‘Starfield’, ‘Diablo 4’, ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ And More
These Are The Best ‘Starfield’ Ships (So Far!)
Full list of faction missions in ‘Starfield’
Here are all the faction quests in Starfield that we know of so far. We’ve separated them into their respective factions, so you can see where you are with a quick glance.
The factions are the United Colonies Vanguard, the Crimson Fleet, the Freestar Rangers and Ryujin Industries.
This list may continue to expand if there are branching options for quests, so be sure to check in for any updates.
United Colonies Vanguard
- Supra Et Ultra
- Grunt Work
- Delivering Devils
- Eyewitness
- Friends Like These
- The Devils You Know
- War Relics
- Hostile Intelligence
- A Legacy Forged
Crimson Fleet
- Deep Cover
- Rook Meets King
- Burden of Proof
- Echoes of the Past
- Breaking the Bank
- The Best There Is
- Absolute Power
- Eye of the Storm
- Legacy’s End
Freestar Rangers
- Job Gone Wrong
- Where Hope is Built
- Shadows In Neon
- Surgical Strike
- On the Run
- First to Fight, First to Die
- The Hammer Falls
Ryujn Industries
- Back to the Grind
- One Step Ahead
- A New Narrative
- Access is Key
- Sowing Discord
- Accidents Happen
- Maintaining the Edge
- Top Secrets
- Background Checks
- Guilty Parties
- The Key Ingredient
- Sabotage
- Executive Level
Full list of side missions in ‘Starfield’
Predictably, there are innumerable side quests, so this list isn’t complete quite yet as we are still unearthing the game’s many secrets and locales. Be sure to check back in with us to keep up to date with all things Starfield.
- A Light in the Darkness
- A Tree Grows in New Atlantis
- All For One
- Alternating Currents
- Bare Metal
- Beautiful Secrets
- Blast Zone
- Burden of Proof
- Captain’s Bounty
- Charity of the Wolf
- Distilling Confidence
- Echoes of the Past
- Failure to Communicate
- First Contact
- Fishy Business
- Friends Like These
- Groundpounder
- Late Bloomer
- Loose Ends
- Mantis
- Media Sponge
- Mob Mentality
- Out on a Limb
- Power From Beyond
- Primary Sources
- Red Tape Blues
- Red Tape Runaround
- Red Tape Reclamation
- Run the Red Mile
- Saburo’s Solution
- Supply Line
- Suspicious Activities
- Tapping the Grid
- Taste of Home
- The Akila Run
- The Audition
- The Best There Is
- The Great Laredo Caper
- The Kindness of Strangers
‘Alan Wake 2’ Missions Guide: All Of Alan And Saga’s Chapters
‘Spider-Man 2’ Missions List: What To Expect From Your PS5 Playthrough
This story first appeared on www.radiotimes.com
© Immediate Media Company London Limited, 2023. All rights reserved. First published on RadioTimes.com and reproduced with permission of Immediate Media Company London Limited. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited. Radio Times and the Radio Times logo are registered trade marks of Immediate Media Company London Limited and used under licence.