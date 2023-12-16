Everything We Know About ‘The Day Before’ And Its Gameplay

The much-maligned and most-wanted zombie survival MMO (massively multiplayer online game) was finally released last week though there’s some unfortunate news for a few console players. As it turns out, we have all the information you need about The Day Before and its gameplay, release date, trailer and more.

First unveiled back in January 2021, The Day Before generated a huge amount of hype and shot up to the top spot on Steam’s wish list. However, the game was removed from Steam when a dispute emerged regarding its name. This has since passed and The Day Before was reinstated.

The Day Before is a true online zombie-infested sandbox that can be played solo or with friends in co-op. Now, after its release on 7th December, we are finally able to dive in and see for ourselves.

So, without further ado, here is everything we know about The Day Before.

When was ‘The Day Before’ release date?

The Day Before’s release date was 7th December 2023.

The game had earlier been set for a March launch and was delayed to the 10th of November before being pushed back once more.

Now that it is out, we can finally see what developer Fntastic had been brewing up for all these years. Unfortunately, the final product was not up to the mark and the game’s sales have been quite underwhelming. In fact, the Singapore-based studio has decided to shut down after The Day Before’s failure.

Which consoles and platforms is ‘The Day Before’ available on?

The Day Before is available on PC via Steam and on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Unfortunately, there is no sign of the zombie MMO being released on the PS4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch.

Without some serious compromises to the game’s detailed graphics, though, we doubt those three consoles could run this game. Don’t expect it to be ported to the last-gen machines or the Switch either.

‘The Day Before’ gameplay and story details

The Day Before is an open-world MMO zombie survival game. If you ever watched The Walking Dead and wished to have a crack at that (we don’t judge here) then you’re in luck.

With zombies everywhere across New Fortune City, a post-apocalyptic vision of America’s East Coast, The Day Before’s gameplay requires you to survive in any way you can.

The game starts when you awaken after being rescued by survivors living in the Woodbury Colony. There, you’ll create a character and the colony will act as a hub for new players where you can accept missions in exchange for Woodbury coins, the in-game currency.

On top of its third-person shooting mechanics, the game offers large-scale exploration and drivable, detailed vehicles that you can buy from Woodbury or steal from fellow survivors. You can also steal other players’ weapons and food. It’s kill or be killed out there.

You can, of course, work in a team for survival and play with friends/family in your attempt to survive by scavenging for resources.

Is there a ‘The Day Before’ trailer?

You can check out the official The Day Before trailer below:

This story first appeared on www.radiotimes.com

© Immediate Media Company London Limited, 2023. All rights reserved. First published on RadioTimes.com and reproduced with permission of Immediate Media Company London Limited. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited. Radio Times and the Radio Times logo are registered trade marks of Immediate Media Company London Limited and used under licence.