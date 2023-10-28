October 2023 was a great month for video game enthusiasts. But if the upcoming video games of November 2023 are any indication, their enthusiasm might see a slight dip.

November is the penultimate month of what has been a promising year for the video game industry after about three difficult years because of the pandemic. Sales of both game titles and consoles — PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch — are strong.

In August 2023, Reuters reported that gaming market research firm Newzoo expects the industry revenue to rise 2.6 per cent to USD 187.7 billion by the end of the year, driven by a 7.4 per cent rise in console sales. By contrast, gaming revenue had taken a 5 per cent fall in 2022.

In September 2023, Circana, which studies consumer behaviour, said that customers in the US spent an overall USD 4.5 billion on video games in September 2023, which was up 10 per cent from a year ago.

Indeed, sales of Starfield and Mortal Kombat 1 — two games that were released in September — were so high that both entered Circana’s top 10 highest-selling games of the 2023 list by month end, as revealed in a report by IGN. The list is ruled by Hogwarts Legacy, which was originally released in February 2023 on some consoles and will be released on Switch in November.

It is expected that there will be some changes in the list when data for October video game sales emerges, especially because the month saw the releases of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Alan Wake II — four games that can easily lay claim a spot in the top seller list.

But November doesn’t look too exciting for the video game industry, except for one particular title: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Given that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which was released in October 2022, is still on Circana’s highest-selling list, there is every possibility that the third instalment is set to disrupt the ranking like no other.

The best upcoming video games in November 2023