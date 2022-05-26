A Day In The Life Of A Cycle & Carriage Sales Executive

Recently, we talked to Cycle & Carriage sales executives, King and Mae, to better understand how sales executives position their customers at the centre of everything that they do.

Check out this video where A-Lister Brian Ong decides to visit his friends over at Cycle & Carriage Cheras:





How do you start your day?

King: I’ve been with Cycle & Carriage for 15 years. Performance and achievements define everything that we do, and those things require impeccable discipline. Every day, I’d get up before the clock hits 6am. I ensure that I look my best before starting my day, and that involves a lot of care in styling my hair. [Laughs]

Mae: As the saying goes, the early bird gets the worm. We start our day early in the briefing room going over our performance. Sales is a process, and there is an understanding among us that before we get the signature, we need to put in the time and effort to ensure the loopholes are closed.

King, you are the best performing salesman in the company, what is the secret behind your success?

King: I work very hard to meet or exceed the expectations that I’ve set for myself. I’ve always believed in sheer perseverance and the rewards that I’m able to reap through it. To me, being a sales executive transcends beyond the showroom, as I make it my responsibility to keep our customers informed at all times.

Mae, you have amassed an impressive number of customers throughout the years. How do you retain or even elevate the customers’ satisfaction after the initial deal is completed?

Mae: Relationship building is my favourite deal-related activity. After sales service plays an important role in customer satisfaction and customer retention as the sales process begins when a product is sold. It’s the after sales service that plays a crucial role when it comes to the sales process.

What is the key to being a great sales executive?

King: At its core, being a salesman means being able to provide an exceptional service. You need to make the customers’ lives easier by thinking two steps ahead of their needs. Over time, you’d be able to develop a sharp sense when it comes to understanding what the customers want.

Mae: A great sales executive ensures that the customers remain satisfied beyond the initial purchase. And that means occasionally working beyond 9-5 to cater to the customers’ inquiry. By simply being there, customers start believing in you and the brand.