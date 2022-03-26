A-Listers Embark On An Unforgettable Cycle & Carriage Experience In Ipoh

Cycle & Carriage (C&C) recently relaunched its Ipoh Autohaus together with Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) to better serve customers on the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia.

The state capital of Perak holds historical significance for the authorised Mercedes-Benz dealer, as it was at Brewster Road where it opened its first branch back in 1906. Sporting a brand new look, Cycle & Carriage Ipoh pays tribute to the dealer’s unique relationship with the country’s fourth largest city. To commemorate the dealer’s monumental achievement, A-Listers Imran Fauzi and Kingsley Tan decided to visit the newly revamped showroom.

Upon arrival, the A-listers were greeted by the Star Assistant. The pair was offered exceptional hospitality, feeling at ease as they explored the renewed space. Through the assistance of a sales personnel, the 2021 A-Listers immersed themselves in a journey featuring the latest in multimedia tools to gain a thorough understanding of Mercedes-Benz vehicles and their technologies. Having gained access to the service team for a complete experience of luxury, the inductees were able to dive deeper into the world of Mercedes-Benz.

Delighted by Cycle & Carriage’s stellar hospitality, the guys were brought to the ‘black box” to experience a handover process that is second to none. Designed to deliver maximum satisfaction, the “black box” is a vehicle delivery room constructed to deliver a personal and memorable handover process to customers. The experience ignites a new relationship as the new Mercedes-Benz vehicle is unveiled to its new owner for the first time.

Like our A-Listers, the customers in Ipoh can now experience the brand’s retail experience which highlights the integration of digital elements into the physical world. With its dedication to deliver customer-centric automotive retail experiences, the renowned dealer offers a seamless customer journey that caters to the multi-channel shopper. Prioritising accessibility and customer satisfaction, Cycle & Carriage succeeds in allowing its customers to experience an exceptional journey that is elevated through best-in-class services.

To find out more about Cycle & Carriage Ipoh Autohaus visit their website, visit their Facebook page, or connect with the Cycle & Carriage customer care at 1800-22-8000.