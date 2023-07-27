Home > Gear > Motoring > The BYD Dolphin Is The First Sub-RM 100,000 EV Launched In Malaysia
The BYD Dolphin Is The First Sub-RM 100,000 EV Launched In Malaysia
Gear

The BYD Dolphin Is The First Sub-RM 100,000 EV Launched In Malaysia

By: Uddipta Banerjee, Jul 27 2023 5:35 pm

A week after Tesla, the world’s most renowned electric vehicle manufacturer, launched its Model Y crossover in Malaysia, the south-east Asian country welcomed Chinese car manufacturer BYD’s latest EV, the Dolphin, to its automobile market. Joining the Atto 3, which went up for sale in December 2022, BYD’s Dolphin is currently the most affordable EV in Malaysia.

The Elon Musk-owned Tesla launched their Model Y SUV with a price tag ranging from RM 199,000 to RM 288,000, depending on the variant. In retrospect, BYD Dolphin’s base model is reported to be available for less than RM 100,000, making it the first sub-RM 100,000 EV on offer in Malaysia.

With interest at its peak right now regarding BYD’s newest offering, here is all that you need to know about the Dolphin EV.

BYD Dolphin EV: What do we know about its specs?

A quick glance at the motor and the battery

Picture Credits: Courtesy BYD

The Standard Range model of the BYD Dolphin sports a single electric motor that has the potential to deliver up to 70 kW of power, along with a torque of 180 Nm. The car manufacturer claims that the vehicle can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in a matter of 12 seconds.

A 44.9 kWh BYD Blade battery pack powers the BYD Dolphin Standard Range model. On a full charge, the battery is capable of providing the vehicle with a maximum travel distance of 340 kilometres. In terms of charging, the Standard Range model has a built-in 7 kW AC charger, though it also supports up to 60 kW of DC fast charging.

The Extended Range model of the BYD Dolphin comes equipped with a bigger battery of 60.5 kWh that can provide the EV with a maximum travel distance of 427 kilometres. The Extended Range variant of the vehicle can supposedly accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in just seven seconds. Similar to the Standard Range model, the Extended Range model also has a built-in 7 kW AC charger. However, this variant supports fast charging of up to 80 kW DC.

Taking a look at its luxurious interiors and features 

BYD Dolphin Malaysia
Picture Credits: Courtesy BYD

The BYD Dolphin sports an ‘Ocean aesthetic’ look, according to the car manufacturer. The design of the front and the rear lights is drawn from the motion of the dolphins as they breach out of the ocean. Moving to the interiors, the BYD Dolphin offers 345 litres of boot space, which can be expanded to 1,310 litres by folding the rear seats.

The vehicle has several storage areas throughout the cabin, which include large door pockets, a covered storage cubby and a hollowed storage tray just beneath the main driver information screen.

In addition, the BYD Dolphin’s interiors also feature a suspended central console that is integrated with intelligent voice and connected car functions. It also comes with a full-sized panoramic glass sunroof.

What is the price of the BYD Dolphin EV?

BYD Dolphin Malaysia
Picture Credits: Courtesy BYD

It is being speculated that the Standard Range model of the BYD Dolphin EV will sell for a reported retail price of just RM 99,900. On the other hand, the Extended Range model might be priced at RM 124,900.

While no information regarding the exact prices of both models is available on BYD’s official website, the vehicles are all but likely to offer competitive prices in comparison to Tesla’s EVs in Malaysia.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy BYD)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What is the price of BYD Dolphin in Malaysia?

Answer: It is being speculated that the Standard Range model of the BYD Dolphin EV will sell for a reported retail price of just RM 99,900. On the other hand, the Extended Range model might be priced at RM 124,900.

Question: What is the top speed of the BYD Dolphin?

Answer: The top speed of the BYD Dolphin EV is 160 km/h.

Question: What are the features of the BYD Dolphin?

Answer: The BYD Dolphin Extended Range model has a battery of 60.5 kWh that offers a maximum travel distance of 427 kilometres. It can also support fast charging of up to 80 kW DC. The manufacturers are also claiming that the vehicle can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in just seven seconds.

Question: What are the specifications of the BYD Dolphin?

Answer: The BYD Dolphin has a wheelbase of 106.3 inches. Its dimensions are: 168.9 inches (length), 69.7 inches (width) and 61.8 inches (height). The car has a curb weight of around 1,450 kgs.

Auto BYD Dolphin electric cars EVs Motoring
written by.

Uddipta Banerjee
Uddipta writes about watches, automobiles, technology, and sports. He was associated with the Indian Express in the capacity of a sub-editor at their Lifestyle desk. A journalism and mass communication student from Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai, Uddipta devotes most of his leisure time to photography and filmmaking. He has contributed photographs to Vogue Italia and several exhibits, and has directed award-winning short films screened at film festivals in India and abroad.
 
marathon Swizz Beatz pre-SIHH 2018 Dive Watches
The BYD Dolphin Is The First Sub-RM 100,000 EV Launched In Malaysia

Subscribe to the magazine

img Subscribe Now

Most popular

View all Articles
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustmanmy
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.