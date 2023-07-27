A week after Tesla, the world’s most renowned electric vehicle manufacturer, launched its Model Y crossover in Malaysia, the south-east Asian country welcomed Chinese car manufacturer BYD’s latest EV, the Dolphin, to its automobile market. Joining the Atto 3, which went up for sale in December 2022, BYD’s Dolphin is currently the most affordable EV in Malaysia.

The Elon Musk-owned Tesla launched their Model Y SUV with a price tag ranging from RM 199,000 to RM 288,000, depending on the variant. In retrospect, BYD Dolphin’s base model is reported to be available for less than RM 100,000, making it the first sub-RM 100,000 EV on offer in Malaysia.

With interest at its peak right now regarding BYD’s newest offering, here is all that you need to know about the Dolphin EV.

BYD Dolphin EV: What do we know about its specs?

A quick glance at the motor and the battery

The Standard Range model of the BYD Dolphin sports a single electric motor that has the potential to deliver up to 70 kW of power, along with a torque of 180 Nm. The car manufacturer claims that the vehicle can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in a matter of 12 seconds.

A 44.9 kWh BYD Blade battery pack powers the BYD Dolphin Standard Range model. On a full charge, the battery is capable of providing the vehicle with a maximum travel distance of 340 kilometres. In terms of charging, the Standard Range model has a built-in 7 kW AC charger, though it also supports up to 60 kW of DC fast charging.

The Extended Range model of the BYD Dolphin comes equipped with a bigger battery of 60.5 kWh that can provide the EV with a maximum travel distance of 427 kilometres. The Extended Range variant of the vehicle can supposedly accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in just seven seconds. Similar to the Standard Range model, the Extended Range model also has a built-in 7 kW AC charger. However, this variant supports fast charging of up to 80 kW DC.

Taking a look at its luxurious interiors and features

The BYD Dolphin sports an ‘Ocean aesthetic’ look, according to the car manufacturer. The design of the front and the rear lights is drawn from the motion of the dolphins as they breach out of the ocean. Moving to the interiors, the BYD Dolphin offers 345 litres of boot space, which can be expanded to 1,310 litres by folding the rear seats.

The vehicle has several storage areas throughout the cabin, which include large door pockets, a covered storage cubby and a hollowed storage tray just beneath the main driver information screen.

In addition, the BYD Dolphin’s interiors also feature a suspended central console that is integrated with intelligent voice and connected car functions. It also comes with a full-sized panoramic glass sunroof.

What is the price of the BYD Dolphin EV?

It is being speculated that the Standard Range model of the BYD Dolphin EV will sell for a reported retail price of just RM 99,900. On the other hand, the Extended Range model might be priced at RM 124,900.

While no information regarding the exact prices of both models is available on BYD’s official website, the vehicles are all but likely to offer competitive prices in comparison to Tesla’s EVs in Malaysia.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy BYD)