The PRO-III electric scooter is the most advanced model within the Ducati Urban e-Mobility line.

A collaboration between Ducati and MT Distribution, the model utilises NFC contactless connectivity technology and boasts a range of 50km on a single charge. Before we get ahead of ourselves, no, Ducati is not ditching its motorcycles for electric scooters.

Rather, the PRO-III serves as a new addition to the brand’s urban micro mobility line. The new electric scooter is developed by licensee and commercial partner MT Distribution, with the support of the Centro Stile Ducati.

The vehicle is switched on using innovative NFC technology, the contactless connection method. PRO-III is in fact equipped with a token that allows you to start the scooter simply by bringing it close to the display, allowing the use of the vehicle only to the owner in possession of the chip.

An ideal vehicle for zipping around the city, the PRO-III electric scooter features a 350W brushless motor capable of providing 515W of peak power. It is paired with a 468Wh enhanced battery, that guarantees great autonomy covering up to 50 km with a single charge.

The riding experience is made even safer by the 10″ wheels with anti-puncture tubeless tyres, the braking system, consisting of double front and rear disc brakes, and the powerful LED lights that allow to see even in low light conditions and at night. Finally, the magnesium frame guarantees lightness and strength and, by better absorbing vibrations, makes the use of the scooter more comfortable.

The scooter’s display is equipped with a USB port that allows you to recharge the smartphone or other devices while in use. Thanks to the Ducati Urban e-mobility App, users can stay constantly updated on the main functions and performance of the vehicle, such as battery charge level, distance travelled and the last known position. It is also possible to access technical assistance services in real time, even via WhatsApp chat.

The PRO-III is available at Ducati dealerships and in the official Ducati e-shop.

(Images: Ducati)