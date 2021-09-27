For a brand that made its mark with Easy Riders and Fat Boys, a Harley-Davidson ebike may seem like a marketing spin gone wrong. But that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Through its Serial 1 electric bike subsidiary, the Harley-Davidson ebike epitomes the brand’s expertise in the field. The ultra-premium brand new limited-edition model is a nod to the brand’s past whilst also charting its possible future.

A year ago, Harley-Davidson decided to enter the electric bike market by launching its own brand, Serial 1 Cycle Company. Note that its name is a nod to the firm’s first motorcycle, the legendary Serial Number One of 1903.

The catalogue already includes four premium models, retailing from $3,799 to $5,599 (RM15,900 to RM31,7000) For the first time, the brand is now offering a limited-edition model, the Mosh/Tribute, available in only 650 units, selling for $5,999 (RM25,000) each. Note that, for the moment, the brand is only distributed in North America, although it is said to be coming to Europe soon.

The Mosh/Tribute is based on the Mosh/CTY model but features gloss black paint, a handcrafted honey-coloured leather seat and matching leather grips from Brooks England, and a stamped brass shield mounted on the front signature light. Otherwise, the technical specifications remain the same as the Mosh/CTY, including a maximum assistance speed of 20 miles per hour (33 km/h).

It may not be a hog or a sportster, but this Harley-Davidson ebike is certainly a stylish ride that’s befitting of the legendary motorcycle brand. Even more so with its ‘green’ credentials.

This article was published via AFP Relaxnews.

(Featured image: Photo Courtesy of Harley-Davidson)