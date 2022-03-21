Cycle & Carriage Opens Upgraded Autohaus With Mercedes-Benz In Ipoh

Cycle & Carriage and Mercedes-Benz enthrals Ipoh with a customer-first automotive retail experience as they launch their upgraded Autohaus with the new Mercedes-Benz Brand Presence.

Home to Malaysia’s longest serving car dealer, Cycle & Carriage notched another milestone for Ipoh as it introduces its fourth Autohaus across Peninsular Malaysia to feature the all-new Mercedes-Benz Brand Presence.

On 17 March 2022, the newly upgraded Autohaus in the Northern region was unveiled by C&C together with Mercedes-Benz Malaysia—embracing the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional journeys and customer-centricity, the centre offers a luxurious automotive retail experience that puts customers first.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cycle & Carriage Malaysia (@cyclecarriagemy)

Customers in Ipoh can now experience the brand’s latest retail experience which highlights the integration of digital elements into the physical world while aiming to deliver customer-centric automotive retail experiences for modern-day shoppers.

This seamless customer journey caters to the multi-channel shopper while addressing the increasing technological complexity of products searched for by customers.

“As the leading dealership for Mercedes-Benz in Malaysia, Cycle & Carriage is committed to providing our customers exceptional journeys and best-in-class services whether it is during their purchase experience or ownership journey,” said Mr. Thomas Tok, CEO of Cycle & Carriage.

“We believe that the new retail concept responds to the individual needs of today’s discerning customers, making our products even more accessible to anyone who wants to dive deeper into the world of Mercedes-Benz,” he continued.

Ms. Sagree Sardien, President & CEO of Mercedes-Benz Malaysia who was also present during the launch has said in a speech, “This new retail brand presence will continue to serve the growing Mercedes-Benz customer base up north by providing them exceptional luxury customer experiences. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Cycle & Carriage for many years to come.”

Amidst a backdrop of the picturesque Ipoh limestone cliffs, the newly upgraded Cycle & Carriage Ipoh Autohaus spans over 56,000 square feet.

As visitors step in through the newly revamped entrance that features modern luxury designs will immediately be greeted by the Star Assistant—one who offers exceptional hospitality so visitors and potential buyers can feel at ease exploring the showroom.

Not only that, consumers will also be able to immerse themselves in a journey featuring the latest in multimedia tools to gain a thorough understanding of Mercedes-Benz vehicles and their technologies. There, they can discover the brand while gaining access to the service team for a complete experience of luxury that integrates both the digital and human touch.

Adding to the list of upgrades, the showroom was also designed with sustainability in mind, being the second Cycle & Carriage Autohaus after Johor Bahru, to deploy solar photovoltaic technology with a capacity of 72 kWp. In addition to solar, it also boasts rainwater harvesting systems for general water use such as cleaning and groundskeeping. Now that’s impressive!

To find out more about Cycle & Carriage Ipoh Autohaus visit their website, visit their Facebook page, or connect with the Cycle & Carriage customer care at 1800-22-8000.