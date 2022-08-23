Cycle & Carriage Restores The Look Of Your Mercedes-Benz Vehicles

With the Cycle & Carriage Paint & Dent Protector Program, accidental damages caused by everyday driving are covered, and you can be assured that the pristine condition of your Mercedes-Benz will remain that way.

Cycle & Carriage Body & Paint Service Centres are authorised repair facilities with the expertise to conduct structural repairs on Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Meeting the highest global standards, the renowned dealer is committed to provide customers peace of mind through an excellent program filled with a variety of benefits. With the Cycle & Carriage Paint & Dent Protector Program, accidental damages caused by everyday driving are covered, and you can be assured that the pristine condition of your Mercedes-Benz will remain that way.

Check out this video where A-Listers Bradley Lim and Faiz Hak embark on a Cycle & Carriage Body & Paint experience:

Constantly looking to deliver the best possible Mercedes-Benz experience for its customers, Cycle & Carriage’s state of the art facilities ensure that repairs are carried out in accordance with Mercedes-Benz AG’s most stringent standards. All paint jobs performed under this program will be covered by Cycle & Carriage’s 10 Years Paint Warranty. Since its inception in 1899, Cycle & Carriage has always been dedicated in creating people-focused experiences.

For protection against scratches, minor dents and, scuffed bumpers caused by day-to-day motoring, Cycle & Carriage’s Paint And Dent Protector Program offers coverage for up to four years from RM888. With its extensive coverage, the program allows customers to claim up to four times a year (and up to 16 times with its more robust option). With Cycle & Carriage’s Paint And Dent Protector Program, you can restore the look of your Mercedes-Benz back to its prime, while ensuring that the value of your car is well-maintained into the future.

About The A-List: The A-List campaign sees the inductees taking part in numerous lifestyle experiences. Essentially activities curated for these men through brand partnerships and such. With the aim of allowing them to further grow and network to enhance their reach and potential.

