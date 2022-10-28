Home > Gear > Motoring > Cycle & Carriage Offers Emergency Car Maintenance and Care Through Roadside Assistance
Gear

Cycle & Carriage Offers Emergency Car Maintenance and Care Through Roadside Assistance

By: Alex Low, Oct 28 2022 6:03 pm

Life’s little surprises tend to occur when you least expect them. Cycle & Carriage’s Roadside Assistance team is here for you and your Mercedes-Benz around the clock to assure the highest standards of support services in the unlikely event of a breakdown. Taking pride in looking out for its customers, the renowned Mercedes-Benz dealer is committed to do whatever it takes to get you back on the road.

In this video, A-Listers Johann Razali and Emran Rijal encounter an unexpected turn of events:

Vehicle Towing

Frustrated Asian Chinese man car breakdown and calling roadside assistance while traveling on country road

If you’re involved in an accident or have a mechanical issue, Roadside Assistance will arrange for towing to the nearest Cycle & Carriage Autohaus at no charge, and if your vehicle has sustained damage, Cycle & Carriage can get right to work.

On-Site Technicians

If your Mercedes-Benz requires more than the complimentary services offered, a qualified technician will perform on-site service or arrange for service nearby. Often, special tools, parts, and diagnostic equipment are required, and a Cycle & Carriage technician will make sure you receive the help you need.

Getting Help

Man with car breakdown. Reflective vest and the hood raised calling the assistance tow truck.

If you find yourself needing immediate assistance, there are a few ways to request it. You can call [insert number] to speak with a representative, you can press the wrench or me-button in your vehicle, or you can press the Roadside Assistance button in the Mercedes me app. Whichever way you reach Cycle & Carriage, they’ll always be ready to help.

 

written by.

Alex Low
Brand & Partnership Writer
Lifestyle writer with a passion for everything pop culture. When not writing, Alex spends his free time playing video games, learning how to cook (it's been quite a journey, or so he says), and lurking on blu-ray.com for the best physical media deals.

