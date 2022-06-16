Everything You Need To Know About The New Lexus NX F-Sport

Lexus NX F-Sport sets new standards in automobile design, powertrain, safety and convenience technologies.





A game changer in the luxury SUV segment, the Lexus NX F-Sport heralds a new era in automotive with over 95% of its components completely refreshed.

From the outset, Lexus aimed to retain the originality and distinctiveness of the familiar Lexus NX form while injecting fresh and innovative elements into the new model. Its dynamic and solid stance has been enhanced by chiselled character lines, creating a seductive and powerful image.

The front design has been given a bolder image, offering a cleaner and more purposeful look. The character spindle grille features new grille mesh with criss-cross patterns while the front bumper splitter is finished in satin silver to create a sporty contrast to the gloss black of the grille. The 3-eye LED projector headlights feature a black extension that creates a more subdued impression and enhances the look of the L-shaped DRL.

From the side, the new Lexus NX F-Sport evokes a strong emotional appeal with its sleek profile and truncated rear while the flared wheel arches express a bold stance, creating an impression of dynamic performance and agility. In the rear, the tail lights of the NX F-Sport also receive an inspiring treatment. The signature L-shaped combination lamps now flank a centrally positioned light bar that acts as a tail lamp. The Lexus logo has also been given a makeover with a sleek and modern outlook.

As the Lexus NX name stands for Nimble Cross-over, effort has been made to ensure that the all-new Lexus NX becomes an even more capable performer. Power for the F-Sport is derived from a 2.4-litre turbocharged engine producing 275hp @ 6,000rpm, allowing for a sizzling performance in all driving conditions.

The smooth and responsive engine is mated to a new 8-speed automatic transmission with AI shift control that uses a camera to scan the road ahead and match its shift pattern accordingly. Also available is a Luxury variant with a 2.5-litre naturally-aspirated engine. The linear power delivery of this engine makes for a truly enjoyable drive be it in urban settings or on the open roads.

The new Lexus NX gets its cat-like tenacity from a smart power-transfer system that adjusts power split between front and rear wheels according to driving conditions. This system reduces the incidence of under or over-steer, providing the driver with more precise cornering performance.

Central to the new Lexus NX’s nimble performance too is the Lexus Global Architecture K (GA-K) platform. Offering 30% improvement in rigidity over the previous generation, the new platform offers improved cornering control and dynamic handling.

With safety paramount to Lexus, the new Lexus NX comes with a host of features under the Lexus Safety System Plus (LSS+) umbrella. These include the spectrum of items such as Pre-Collision System (PCS) that even detects pedestrians and bicyclists, Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) with stop and go function and Adaptive High-beam System (AHS).

To further enhance driving pleasure and for greater security, the new Lexus NX also gets Road Sign Assist (RSA) that reads posted speed limits, Panoramic View Monitor (PVM) and Parking Brake Support (PKSB) that supresses engine power and apply autonomous braking when necessary during parking.

Based on the development concept of Vital x Tech where driving dynamics are fused with innovative technologies to create significant improvements, the F-Sport boasts new design and technical milestones. Key among these is the new Lexus Driving Signature that has been defined by the Tazuna Concept.

This concept draws on the relationship between a jockey and his horse where subtle movements by the rider are translated into instructions the horse intuitively understands. Digital modelling and advanced computer design resulted in the repositioning of numerous functions within the cockpit.

A prime example of the Tazuna influence is the reduction of the number of switchgear from 78 items to 45. Physical buttons are retained only for frequently-used actions while the multi-function buttons on the steering wheel now control other actions, allowing adjustments on the move. The touch-sensitive buttons offer tactile response with the corresponding action being shown on the head-up display so the driver’s focus is never removed from the road.

Many of the lesser-used functions have been embedded into the angled 14-inch touch screen. This intuitive and clear display panel is the largest in its class and offers drivers a quick reference to key functions and connects to Android Auto or wirelessly to Apple Carplay.

While the driver enjoys a more focused driving experience, the passengers can truly relax and indulge in the Omotenashi hospitality of the Lexus NX interior, designed to reflect the settings of a luxurious lounge environment, the choice of fine quality materials and precision finishing.

To create the perfect mood for the journey, both variants of the new Lexus NX come with 64 colour choices of ambient lighting embedded in its door panels, centre console and foot well.

Making its debut in the new Lexus NX is the use of an e-latch door opener. Traditional door openers require two actions to open the door – pulling on a handle and pushing the door open. With the e-latch, a convenient button activates the door mechanism allowing a single action to open the door from inside mimicking the action of opening a Shoji screen.

Eight exterior colours are available with the new Lexus NX including Sonic Chrome that joins the line-up while the F-Sport variant gets two exclusive colours. Choices for the interior colours are Black and Dark Rose while the Luxury variant further enjoys an exclusive new Hazel interior. F-Sport owners enjoy a more luxurious Black or the head-turning Flare Red interior.

For more information on the Lexus NX F-Sport, visit here.